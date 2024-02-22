Phillies position battles to watch in spring training

There really couldn't be any less competition at Phillies spring training this year. The roster has been brought back from last season fully intact, and the entire starting pitching staff and starting nine offensive players are all but chiseled in stone for the 2024 regular season.

But things never work out exactly the way they are supposed to in professional sports. Injuries, slumps, and god knows what else is bound to happen, and the Phillies know full well that depth is required for any championship contender.

Most of the position battles currently happening in Clearwater are between players who are fringe roster guys, hoping to show they're deserving of an opportunity when one presents. We were able to find three clear competitions going on in spring training that could have a big impact on the team when they break and fly north to start the regular season.

The fifth outfielder

The competition: Cristian Pache vs. Jake Cave

(Also David Dahl, Simon Muzziotti)



Neither Pache nor Cave has a minor league option remaining, which makes this a very interesting fight for the Phillies. With newly acquired Whit Merrifield sure to take an outfield role (he also plays second and first base), there is suddenly only room for one more outfielder on the roster — assuming that Brandon Marsh returns from knee surgery as expected for the regular season.

Pache has the speed and the ability to play all three outfield spots while Cave is more of a corner outfield guy, and that might be the difference. But if one of these guys makes the most of their spring at-bats it could earn them their 26-man roster spot. The other will be sent through waivers and could find a job with a new team come late March.

Dahl is a former All-Star who has an outside chance of unseating those two competitors, while Muzziotti has starred in Triple-A, but his remaining minor league option will likely have him starting the season there.

Two bullpen spots:

The competition: Connor Brogdon vs. Dylan Covey vs. Spencer Turnbull vs. Andrew Bellatti vs. Austin Brice

(Also Michael Mercado, Luis Ortiz, Yunior Marte)

This is probably the most important of the current roster battles. As far as options go — which seem to have extra importance this year — Brogdon and Covey have none remaining, so solid performances from those two could give them the inside track at roster spots. Brogdon has pitched in Philly for four seasons now, sporting a solid 3.55 ERA. Covey is a converted starter who could be the team's long man.

Turnbull and Brice are interesting arms who were acquired in low-risk deals this offseason. Turnbull has started for his entire career with the Tigers, but appears willing to accept a role in the pen to make the majors this season. Brice has pitched out of the bullpen for four different MLB teams with varying results in his career. One other pitcher of note in this competition is Bellatti, who has been an important contributor for the Phils as they have contended in each of the last two seasons. Two relievers are expected to join a bullpen that boasts six locks in Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strham, Jeff Hoffman, Jose Alvarado and Orion Kerkering.

It's also worth a mention that the Phillies could bring in a free-agent hurler for one of these two slots.

The sixth starter

The competition: Kolby Allard vs. Nick Nelson vs. Max Castillo vs. Mick Abel vs. Griff McGarry vs. David Buchanan

Last season, 11 different pitchers started a game for the Phillies (a few of them, admittedly, as "openers.") In the season prior, 10 different pitchers started a game. It's clear that someone not named Wheeler, Nola, Sánchez, Suárez or Walker is going to be called upon to start a game this season. The question for the Phillies — and a key one they need answered this spring — is who that will be.

It was already announced that free agent acquisition Allard will start the spring opener this weekend, and he'll have the opportunity to earn this "sixth starter" role, alongside a bevy of other arms looking for that opportunity.

Prospects Abel and McGarry are players to watch in Clearwater, as each could slot in as a potential sixth starter and summer call-up if an injury occurs. Depth is incredibly important when it comes to pitching, and the more the Phillies feel comfortable with what they have beyond their starting five the better for them over the course of a grueling 162-game season.

