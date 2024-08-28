Phillies prospect watch: New No. 1 Aidan Miller mashing, player rankings shake up

The Phillies didn't move too many impactful prospects at the trade deadline, but there has still been a major shakeup among the top 15 prospects (according to MLB.com), after the passage of the deadline and the MLB draft earlier in June.

Gone from the upper rankings are Griff McGarry, Christian McGowan, Carlos De La Cruz and other names we've documented in the past. Now entering the fold are a younger group of players, like 2024 first-round pick Dante Nori and others you probably haven't heard of.

How are these potential future stars (or trade chips) performing right now in the farm system? Here's a quick rundown:

Who's hot

1. Aidan Miller, SS/3B

At just 20 years old, Miller has assumed the designation of top prospect in the Phillies' organization and he's been impressive in Single-A. In Jersey Shore, he's collected hits in eight straight games — 13 of them in total. He has 14 RBI over that stretch too. A middle infielder who can drive in runs could give Bryson Stott a run for his money. He's just gotta get to Reading first.

3. Justin Crawford, OF

Already in Double-A Reading, the Phils couldn't ask for more from another recent first-round pick. Crawford is hitting .346 over his last 10 games with the Fightins' — and .304 this season between two levels of minor league competition. He has 38 stolen bases in 97 games so far.

5. Eduardo Tait, C

Tait is absolutely someone to be excited about. He just turned 18, and jumped from the Phillies' eighth-ranked prospect to their fifth. He's hit .305 over his last 10 games and has been on base in nine of them.

9. Devin Saltiban, SS/2B

A year after being a third-round pick, and a few months after having a brutally slow start at the plate in Clearwater, Saltiban has turned it on, hitting .300 over his last 10 games with three homers and 12 RBI in that span. On August 13 and 14 he combined for six RBI. Another infielder with some power potential?

12. John Spikerman, OF

A new name to the list, the Phillies' 2024 third-rounder has been on a tear after a slow minor league start, hitting .316 over his last 10 contests. The 21-year-old had three singles on Sunday for Clearwater.

15. Seth Johnson, SP

The only pitcher in the top 15 who is making people smile is Johnson, an older prospect at 25 who is pitching like there's no tomorrow in Lehigh Valley. In two games since a promotion, he's allowed one run over 10 innings in two starts. In his first two starts in Reading, he had a 3.52 ERA. The Phillies acquired Johnson in the Gregory Soto trade with the Orioles.

Who's not

4. Starlyn Caba, SS



The Phillies' 18-year-old stud is hitting just .169 since being promoted to Clearwater. He's extremely raw and has a lot of time to show improvement as he's learning to be a professional athlete.

6. Mick Abel, SP

Once touted as the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies' system, the big 23-year-old hasn't had the best go of it in Triple-A this season. One clear indication of that is that the team has leaned on other spot starters over the summer (such as Tyler Phillips and Kolby Allard) instead of giving a player they once projected as an MLB ace an opportunity. Another indication: just looking at his performance — a 5.88 ERA over 20 starts.

7. Dante Nori, OF

Nori was the Phillies' first-round pick a few months ago and he's getting his feet wet in Clearwater, hitting .216 over nine starts to begin his pro career.

10. Bryan Rincon, SS

This is a very "soft" addition to the not hot list, as Rincon has finally returned from a May injury. He has one hit over his first three games back this summer, with four strikeouts. He'll have a few weeks to get some at bats before the end of the season. He's an ascending 14th-round pick and still just 20.

11. Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF



Rincones is another position player back from injury. He hit a home run for Reading Tuesday night, but is still mired in a .209 stretch over his last 10 games. He's a 23-year-old left-hitting outfielder who was drafted in the third round in 2022.

13. Jean Cabrera, SP

Finally, we have another pitcher among the Phillies' top prospects, but not one who's pitching well. The international signee has allowed three or more runs in three of his last four starts, though his 3.80 ERA for the year across Jersey Shore and Clearwater isn't bad.

Who's hurt (or not playing)

2. Andrew Painter, SP

Painter continues to slowly grind back from Tommy John surgery last year and he's targeting next spring to be fully healthy, when he'll be 22 and expected to be big-league ready.

8. Griffin Burkholder, OF

The Phillies' second-round pick started his career with a triple. You can watch it here. After two at-bats he was put on the injured list, where he's been since that August 13th hit.

14. Aroon Escobar, 2B/3B

Just 19, Escobar was mashing the ball back in June in the Florida Complex League — a .338/.495/.481 slash with three home runs, nine steals, and 21 walks. He got shin splints and is out for the year.

