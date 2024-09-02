More Sports:

Phillies top prospect Aidan Miller gets promotion to Double-A Reading

Miller collected five hits on Sunday and has been slashing .333/.398/.598 for High-A Jersey Shore since August 1.

Aidan-Miller-Phillies-All-Star-Futures-Game-7.13.24-MLB.jpg Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies top prospect Aidan Miller fielding during the MLB All-Star Futures game in Arlington back on July 13, 2024.

Aidan Miller is moving through quick.

The Phillies' top prospect is being promoted to Double-A Reading this week, following a five-hit performance for High-A Jersey Shore on Sunday that continued a tear through the late part of the minor-league season. 

MiLB Central's Chase Ford was first to report word of the promotion. 

As a high schooler out of Florida, Miller fell to the Phillies at 27th overall in last summer's draft and immediately came in as one of their better prospects with tremendous upside.

Just over a year later, the 20-year old infielder is now the best prospect in the Phillies' entire farm system and the 28th-ranked in MLB's Top 100 pipeline.

Miller started 2024 with Single-A Clearwater and slashed .275/.401/.483 with five homers, 16 doubles, and 26 runs knocked in before getting bumped up to High-A Jersey Shore midway through June. 

With the BlueClaws, Miller finished with an overall line of .258/.353/.444, but since August 1, he had been on a tear that saw him cut .333/.398/.598 with four homers, seven doubles, and four triples. That all included Sunday against Hudson Valley as well, when Miller doubled and homered in the five-hit effort. 

Now he's taking the next step up the ladder.

