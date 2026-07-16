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July 16, 2026

Phillies RP Brad Keller will miss the rest of the season with torn UCL

The Phillies are in a true bullpen crisis right now.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Brad-Keller-Phillies_071626 John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images

Brad Keller won't be lacing them up again for some time.

It might be time for the Phillies to move relief pitching from a low key need to a must improve ahead of the MLB's trade deadline this month.

Shortly after the team announced relief pitcher Brad Keller would be returning to the injured list Thursday, replaced by Seth Johnson, the news got even worse:

Keller was the biggest ticket bullpen arm signed this offseason and his 4.02 ERA was serviceable, but the team needed more from him. He appeared in 32 games and the team really expected that he'd be reliable, consistent and help Orion Kerkering form a bridge to elite closer Jhoan Duran.

That bridge will need to include someone from another team now, whether it's a trade deadline acquisition (or two... or three) or a promotion from within (Gage Wood perhaps?).

The pen is dangerously thin and shaky aside from Duran and Kerkering.

It has been disastrous over the last few weeks.

Jonathan Bowlan and Tim Mayza have been adequate. The rest of the contributing pitchers have been absolute slop:

• José Alvarado: 6.82 ERA
• Chase Shugart: 4.97 ERA
• Tanner Banks: 7.07 ERA
• Kyle Backhus: 5.65 ERA
• Alan Rangel: 4.50 ERA
• Seth Johnson: 7.15 ERA
• Max Lazar: 7.11 ERA

The Keller injury is a killer, and if he's out for an entire year (including the first half or more of 2027) the Phillies are going to need to spend even more on their pitching staff and bullpen.

Expect to see some rumors flying about bullpen arms very soon. 

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Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

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