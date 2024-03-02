Which Phillies players are impressing, falling short early in spring training?

The Phillies have played a full week of games in spring training, and while it's extremely early, there are some players already impressing, or depressing in their sharp new uniforms.

We'll check in from time to time to keep track of who is feeling it and getting into summer form. And which position battles have clear front-runners.

Here's our latest look at which Phillies have stocks that are soaring or slumping:

Stock up 📈

Whit Merrifield, OF

The newest Phillie wasted no time blasting a homer and showing he can contribute on offense right away, as Merrifield is hitting .364 in the early going. His goal is no doubt to make it impossible for the coaching staff to keep him out of the lineup, and if he keeps this up he'll have built a compelling case.

Trea Turner, SS

The Phillies $300 million shortstop has been solid at the plate to start 2024, collecting four hits in 10 at bats, two of them doubles. Perhaps his hot play at the end of last season will carryover to the next one.

Ranger Suarez, SP

The Phillies lefty starter allowed one hit in three innings in his first appearance this spring.

Scott Kingery, UTIL

Kingery has two homers and has a flashy .583 on base percentage though five games played this spring. The onetime future star who couldn't make it in the majors remains in the Phillies organization, though there likely isn't room for him anywhere on the 26-man roster right now.

Christian Pache, OF

Pache is fighting for a roster spot against Weston Wilson and Jake Cave, and he's made a statement early with two home runs on the ledger.

Luis Ortiz, RP

Ortiz is battling for one of the last bullpen spots on the big league club, and his two perfect appearances so far are a very good start.

Stock down 📉

Johan Rojas, CF

Rojas is among the Phillies in Clearwater with the most to play for this spring, and thus far he's carried a light bat — though he's been solid as always in the field. No hitter has had more at bats, and no hitter has gotten out more, or struck out more in the early going than the 23-year-old, who is hitting .231 with no walks and one extra base hit.

Bryson Stott, 2B

Stott has two hits in 12 at bats — both doubles, and no RBI so far this spring. His job is not in jeopardy at all, and the sample size is small, but it is a small slump to start the year.

Edmundo Sosa, IF

It's unlikely that Sosa's spot as a utility man on the big league roster is at risk, but there are some talented alternatives hitting the ball well right now while Sosa struggles to the tune of a .091 clip thus far.

Aaron Nola, SP

After an impressive debut last week — where he threw two perfect innings while striking out three — Nola fell flat in his second appearance, surrendering seven hits and four runs in three frames.

Nick Nelson, RP

Nelson has allowed five runs in three innings, the most of any Phillies pitcher so far. He's got a chance at lining up as the sixth starter (the first person called upon if another starter is needed) or an MLB longman in the bullpen.

