More Sports:

February 27, 2024

Phillies team bus involved in accident; players, staff OK

After Monday's Spring Training game, a bus carrying Phillies players and staff was in an accident, but no one suffered injuries.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Cap-Hat-Glove-Logo Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

After the Phillies' Monday afternoon Spring Training game against the Boston Red Sox, the team's bus carrying players and staff members was involved in an accident, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. Luckily, no one suffered any injuries. 

Zolecki provided more information on the accident:

A car rear-ended the bus just a few hundred yards beyond the on-ramp onto I-75 North. The bus suffered a scratch or two, while the sedan suffered visible damage. The driver seemed to be OK, although his status is unknown.

Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas and other teammates stood outside the bus as first responders arrived on the scene. About an hour later, the Florida Highway Patrol finished its work. The players and staff, including Rojas, Edmundo Sosa, Yunior Marte and others, boarded and returned safely to Clearwater. [MLB.com]

That's scary news, but it's fortunate that the parties involved appear OK.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Spring Training

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A young woman getting vaccinated at the doctor's office

It’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Technology

The Navy Yard's self-driving shuttle is ready to begin transporting riders
Navy Yard Shuttle

Sponsored

7 dos and don'ts when buying a home
Purchased - Excited black couple impressed entering new home together

Adult Health

Nearly 2 million Americans are using kratom yearly, but it is banned in multiple states
Kratom Health Effects

Shopping

Tierra Whack makes items from her wardrobe rentable through Nuuly
nuuly tierra whack collaboration

Phillies

Phillies team bus involved in accident; players, staff OK
Phillies-Cap-Hat-Glove-Logo

Parties

Mütter Museum to host Radiant Ball in honor of Marie Curie
Radiant ball Marie Curie

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved