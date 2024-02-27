Phillies team bus involved in accident; players, staff OK

After the Phillies' Monday afternoon Spring Training game against the Boston Red Sox, the team's bus carrying players and staff members was involved in an accident, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki. Luckily, no one suffered any injuries.

Zolecki provided more information on the accident:

A car rear-ended the bus just a few hundred yards beyond the on-ramp onto I-75 North. The bus suffered a scratch or two, while the sedan suffered visible damage. The driver seemed to be OK, although his status is unknown. Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas and other teammates stood outside the bus as first responders arrived on the scene. About an hour later, the Florida Highway Patrol finished its work. The players and staff, including Rojas, Edmundo Sosa, Yunior Marte and others, boarded and returned safely to Clearwater. [MLB.com]

That's scary news, but it's fortunate that the parties involved appear OK.

