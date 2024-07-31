Police investigate video of man getting knocked out by Yankees fan outside Xfinity Live!

Police are investigating a viral video that shows a man getting smacked to the ground by another man wearing a Yankees jersey outside Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia.

Police provided few details about the altercation when contacted Wednesday afternoon. The video began circulating on X, formerly Twitter, on the World Star Hip Hop account just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The Yankees have been in town the last three days and completed a series sweep of the Phillies this afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. Police didn't say whether the incident happened Monday night or after Tuesday night's game that went into extra innings.

In the video, a man wearing an Aaron Judge Yankees jersey is seen shouting at a man in a black shirt outside Xfinity Live! near the corner of 11th Street and Pattison Avenue. It's unclear from the video what led to the argument. The man in the Yankees jersey goads the other man to "swing" at him and start a fight as fans are seen walking away from the ballpark in the background. Then the Yankees fan gets in the man's face and shouts insults at him before clubbing him on the side of the head and knocking him to the ground. (NOTE: The video below contains explicit language).

Police didn't say whether the man who was knocked out was injured or taken to a hospital. Police also didn't say whether a suspect had been taken into custody. Authorities said anyone with information about the incident can call the Philadelphia police tip line at (215) 686-TIPS.