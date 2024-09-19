More Events:

September 19, 2024

Philly AIDS Thrift to host block party with a pie-eating contest and dog-kissing booth to mark its 19th anniversary

Circus performers and a double dutch group will also be a part of the Queen Village store's Sept. 28 festival.

Philly AIDS Thrift is hosting a block party to celebrate its 19th anniversary. Above is a photo from last year.

Circus acts, carnival games and even a dog-kissing booth will be at this year's Philly AIDS Thrift block party on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The annual street festival, outside the Queen Village store on the 700 blocks of South 5th Street and East Passyunk Avenue, will be marking the shop's 19th anniversary.

Face painting and caricature drawings will provide family-friendly entertainment, and a water tank will be set up to dunk some notable Philly locals, including William Way LGBT Community Center Executive Director Chris Bartlett, Bearded Cabaret founder John Jarboe and Streets Dept founder Conrad Benner.

The Double Dutch Meetup will bring rope-jumping to the event, and CBS Philadelphia anchor Jim Donovan will emcee the festival's fifth annual pie-eating contest, which attendees can sign up for in-person and includes gluten-free blueberry pies this year. 

Street Tails Animal Rescue from Northern Liberties is running a dog-kissing booth called "Smooch-A-Pooch," and WXPN host and producer DJ Robert Drake will provide music for the festival, which also includes sword-swallowing and fire dancing.

Craft beers from Love City Brewing Company will be available and over 30 vendors will be in attendance, including the South Street Art Mart, punk rock n' roll shop Crash Bang Boom and artist Imogen X Liu-Johnston.

Philly AIDS Thrift was founded in 2005, accepting vintage item and clothing donations and supporting communities affected by HIV and AIDS. The nonprofit said it has donated over $4.6 million to funding programs focused on HIV prevention and care since 2014.

Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party

Saturday, Sept. 28 | noon-6 p.m.
Pay-as-you-go
700 blocks of South 5th Street and East Passyunk Avenue
