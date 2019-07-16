More News:

July 16, 2019

Philly bar behind St. Louis Blues' 'Play Gloria' craze seeks payment for use of trademark

The Jacks NYB denies it's currently suing St. Louis businesses, but said it would like a "small piece of the pie"

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Trademarks Clothing
Play gloria blues shirt The Jacks NYB/Facebook

The Jacks NYB, a private bar in South Philadelphia, gave birth to the St. Louis Blues' adoption of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" as their team song. The bar now wants to be compensated for use of its trademark on the phrase "Play Gloria".

The Jacks NYB, a mummers clubhouse with a members-only bar in South Philly, inspired the St. Louis Blues to use Laura Branigan's 1982 disco hit "Gloria" during the team's improbable Stanley Cup run.

Now, the bar is looking for compensation from third party vendors who used the phrase "Play Gloria" on merchandise sold outside the Blues' arena without The Jacks NYB's approval.

MORE: SEPTA project impacting Airport Rail Line requires temporary shuttle buses

The bar issued a statement over the weekend about the situation, denying a St. Louis radio report that the bar was suing St. Louis companies over the use of the phrase: 

"When we found out that other companies were using our the PLAY GLORIA trademark to make money off of it," the bar explained in the statement, "we reached out to them to try to make a deal with them. If they are going to profit from it, why shouldn’t we get a small piece of the pie. Wouldn’t you?"

The craze began when members of the Blues spent an evening at The Jacks NYB, watching the Eagles' Jan. 6 divisional round playoff game against the Bears. During commercial breaks, a DJ at the bar repeatedly played "Gloria", and the scene left an impression on the players.

The Jacks NYB claims it filed a trademark application May 8 for "Play Gloria", which covered use of the phrase on T-shirts, and it filed a second trademark application June 1 for "Play Gloria!", covering hats, shirts, blankets, and more merchandise.

The Jacks NYB's main issue seems to be with St. Louis-themed streetwear company Arch Apparel, which currently sells a shirt with the phrase "Play Gloria." in block yellow letters, as well as a color-changing "Play Gloria." plastic cup, for sale on its website.

"Why should they keep all of the profits?" the statement continued. "In the case of Arch Apparel, rather than talk to us, they completely ignored us, then went on to make hundreds of THOUSANDS of dollars off of our #PlayGloria Trademark when fully knowing we owned the rights since our first letter in May. The Blues, NHL, AB, (and) dozens of others stopped using #PlayGloria once we trademarked, but Arch Apparel didn’t and continued to thrive."

Rob McKinley, an attorney representing The Jacks NYB, told USA Today that the bar is in talks with Arch Apparel, along with a number of other companies, about using the trademark.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Trademarks Clothing South Philly St. Louis Blues Business Hockey Bars NHL

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Mental Health

Scientists are closing in on a blood test screening for Alzheimer's disease
alzheimers blood test

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Space

July's Buck Moon is the first full moon of summer: Here's what you need to know
Buck Moon eclipse July 16

Celebrities

Pink fires back at critics of photo with kids running through Holocaust Memorial
Pink holocaust memorial

Fitness

Sign up for SUP class in Margate and receive $25 off purchase at pop-up shop
Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City, New Jersey

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved