Philly's Heavy Metal Sausage Co. and Pietramala make Bon Appétit's list of best new restaurants

Two Philadelphia restaurants are receiving national attention for the "exhilarating" culinary experiences their executive chefs have created as part of Bon Appétit's 2023 list of the best new restaurants in the United States.

The list of 24 restaurants that have opened over the past year include Heavy Metal Sausage Co. in South Philly and Pietramala in Northern Liberties, the publication revealed on Wednesday.

Pat Alfiero opened Heavy Metal Sausage Co. at 1527 W. Porter St. last year. The salumeria and deli stand has cases filled with Italian sausages, meats and charcuterie, the majority of which are made in-house with ingredients sourced from local farms. The store is open for lunch Thursday-Saturday, but on Thursday and Friday nights, two four-course candlelight dinners are served to patrons who make reservations.

"An elegantly plated slab of lasagna is a study in fine dining precision: homemade noodles darkened with pig's blood and layers of rich pig's head ragú, all crowned with a wobbly slice of headcheese," wrote Amiel Stanek, a contributing editor at the food magazine. "You might forget where you are for a moment — before remembering that you're pressed up against a humming deli case populated with homemade capicola, hunks of rusted paté, and rows of the finest fresh and cured sausages being made in Philadelphia right now."



The publication recommends diners try the charcuterie board or Poppe's Sandwich, which is made with zungenblutwurst, cheddar cheese, leek relish, garlic mayo and greens on marble onion rye bread.

Ian Graye is the head chef at Pietramala, an Italian-style vegan restaurant that opened at 614 N. Second St. last fall. The menu changes weekly, ingredients are sourced from Pennsylvania farms, and Graye does not use any fake meats or processed foods.

"Be here now, let the bold, confident flavors wash over you, and save your questions for the walk home," Stanek wrote. "No bite will leave you wanting, no swipe of sauce will fail to elate. This is post-vegan; it's beyond plant-based; it's smart and fun and crave-able in equal measure."

While outside drinks are allowed, there is a $20 fee for wine service.



Last year, Bon Appétit named three Philly restaurants to its best new restaurants list. Those were Her Place Supper Club, whose owner, Amanda Shulman, was recently named one of Food & Wine magazine's best new chefs, Irwin's at the Bok Building and Korshak Bagels in South Philly.

In previous years, restaurants like Suraya and Palizzi Social Club have made Bon Appétit's coveted list.