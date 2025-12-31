More Events:

December 31, 2025

Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival brings unlimited tastings in January

Boozy milkshakes, candy cocktails and frozen slushies are among the specialty drinks at the 21-and-over event.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Food & Drink
Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival Provided Courtesy/Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Boozy milkshakes, candy cocktails and frozen slushies are among the offerings, along with unlimited tastings of chocolates, wines and craft spirits.

The Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival returns Saturday, Jan. 24, bringing a full day of tastings at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The 21-and-over event runs across two ticketed sessions between late morning and evening. Admission includes a tasting glass and unlimited samples of chocolates, wines and whiskies, plus additional beverage offerings available throughout the day.

Dessert offerings range from hand-rolled truffles and bean-to-bar chocolates to fondue, cupcakes, cookies, macarons, donuts and cake pops. On the beverage side, attendees can sample a mix of premium wines, Champagne, Prosecco, whiskies and other spirits, along with craft beer, cider and nonalcoholic options. Participating Pennsylvania wineries, distilleries and cideries will also offer bottles for purchase.

The festival also features a chocolate fondue bar, rotating boozy milkshakes and candy cocktails, spiked hot chocolate and frozen drinks served throughout the day. Savory items, including pretzels, cheeses and charcuterie, will be available, with some food options offered at an additional cost.

VIP tickets include access to exclusive tastings and are offered in limited quantities. General admission tickets start in the mid-$60s per session, with higher-priced VIP options available.

Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Saturday, Jan. 24
Late Morning Session: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Evening Session: 6-9 p.m. or 5-9 p.m. for VIP
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave.
Oaks, PA 19456

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Food & Drink Desserts Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Looking Back at 2025

Here are the most popular PhillyVoice news and culture stories of 2025

SS United States 2025 review

Festivals

Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival returns in January

Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Adult Health

Dry January isn't just a month away from alcohol. It leads to long-term reductions in drinking

Dry January Wine

Holiday

A guide to Philly's New Year's celebrations

NYE Philly

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Fireworks over the Delaware River Waterfront Visit Philly

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved