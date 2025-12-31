Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival brings unlimited tastings in January

The Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival returns Saturday, Jan. 24, bringing a full day of tastings at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The 21-and-over event runs across two ticketed sessions between late morning and evening. Admission includes a tasting glass and unlimited samples of chocolates, wines and whiskies, plus additional beverage offerings available throughout the day.

Dessert offerings range from hand-rolled truffles and bean-to-bar chocolates to fondue, cupcakes, cookies, macarons, donuts and cake pops. On the beverage side, attendees can sample a mix of premium wines, Champagne, Prosecco, whiskies and other spirits, along with craft beer, cider and nonalcoholic options. Participating Pennsylvania wineries, distilleries and cideries will also offer bottles for purchase.

The festival also features a chocolate fondue bar, rotating boozy milkshakes and candy cocktails, spiked hot chocolate and frozen drinks served throughout the day. Savory items, including pretzels, cheeses and charcuterie, will be available, with some food options offered at an additional cost.

VIP tickets include access to exclusive tastings and are offered in limited quantities. General admission tickets start in the mid-$60s per session, with higher-priced VIP options available.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Late Morning Session: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Evening Session: 6-9 p.m. or 5-9 p.m. for VIP

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, PA 19456

