Circus festival coming to Mt. Airy with shows, workshops and low-cost classes

A 10-day circus festival is coming to West Mount Airy this April, with a mix of performances, classes and drop-in activities for kids and adults.

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts will host World Circus Week from April 10-19 at its campus on Greene Street. The event is part of the city’s 250th anniversary programming and ties back to Philadelphia’s early role in circus history.

Things kick off April 10 with “Test Flights,” a free show where performers share new acts they’re still developing. On April 11, a free daytime event will include short performances and beginner workshops where visitors can try skills like hula hooping or aerial movement.

Events continue throughout the week with casual programs like a juggling meetup, after-school sessions for kids and discounted intro classes priced at $5.20.

The festival ends April 18 with two pay-what-you-can shows. The 5 p.m. performance, “From History to Gritty,” is geared toward families and mixes aerial acts and acrobatics with a light, Philly-themed storyline. The later show at 8:30 p.m., “Nitty Gritty,” is designed for adults and takes on a looser, cabaret-style format with more humor and a slightly edgier tone.

Both shows feature instructors from the school performing a mix of aerial work and acrobatics. Proceeds will go to The Attic Youth Center, which supports LGBTQ youth in Philadelphia.

April 10-19

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

6452 Greene St

Philadelphia, PA 19119

Most events free or low-cost

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.