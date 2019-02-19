More News:

February 19, 2019

Philly man identified as victim in fatal plunge near Las Vegas High Roller attraction

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Falls
Las Vegas High Roller Wiki Tony Webster/via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The High Roller Ferris wheel at The LINQ Hotel in Las Vegas.

The man who fell nearly 50 feet to his death last Friday in Las Vegas has been identified as a 23-year-old Philadelphia resident.

In a statement Tuesday, the Clark County Coroner's Office said the victim was Stefan Quinton Jones-Green, according to the Associated Press.

Jones-Green reportedly entered an off-limits area near the High Roller Observation Wheel on the Strip, police said.

Authorities believe the victim fell from a set of stairs and suffered injuries that led to his death, which appears to have been an accident.

An exact cause of death is still pending.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Falls Las Vegas Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

25 things to watch at 2019 Eagles training camp
Duce-Staley-Miles-Sanders_061019_usat

Crime

Delco D.A.: Man allegedly faked racist email from county employee and posed as NY Times, GMA journalists
Nikolaos Hatziefstathiou

Women's Health

Mediterranean diet may be antidote to unhealthy weight gain, gestational diabetes in pregnant women
Mediterranean diet pregnancy

Eagles

What they're saying: 'Loaded' Eagles roster has 'no flaws' heading into training camp
Carroll - Carson Wentz Eagles Stock

Food & Drink

Cake Life Bakeshop honors 'Queer Eye' with a drink menu inspired by Fab Five
Cake Life Bakeshop 'Queer Eye' drinks

Fitness

Bike through Fairmount Park to complete scavenger hunt
Woodford Mansion

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved