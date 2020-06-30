More News:

June 30, 2020

Developer proposes 19-story office building at 23rd and Market streets

Center City project would include retail on the ground floor

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Offices
2222 Market Main Source/City of Philadelphia

2222 Market Street, designed by Gensler, is a 19-story office building proposed at 23rd and Market streets in Center City Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board soon will hear a presentation from a developer that hopes to construct a new office building on Market Street in Center City.

The project, proposed at 2222 Market Street, calls for a 19-story office building with ground-floor retail. The site is currently a surface parking lot owned by Parkway, which has a real estate development and management division.

RELATED ARTICLE: Developer breaks ground on massive Conshohocken apartment complex near SEPTA station

Designed by San Francisco-based Gensler, the building has some impressive architectural features, including a terrace on one of the upper floors. The plan includes 324,846 square feet of office space and 4,274 square feet of retail, as well as an underground parking garage with 47 spaces.

Ground 2222 MarketSource/City of Philadelphia

Night 2222 MarketSource/City of Philadelphia
As OCF Realty noted last week, there was some doubt that the project would reach CDR amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has created a murky future for office real estate as companies evaluate the effectiveness of telecommuting.

The proposal is among a slate of proposed projects that the CDR board is expected to entertain at its July 14 meeting.

A series of community meetings on the project also will be held in the months ahead.

