Developer proposes 19-story office building at 23rd and Market streets

Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board soon will hear a presentation from a developer that hopes to construct a new office building on Market Street in Center City.

The project, proposed at 2222 Market Street, calls for a 19-story office building with ground-floor retail. The site is currently a surface parking lot owned by Parkway, which has a real estate development and management division.

