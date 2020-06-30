Developer proposes 19-story office building at 23rd and Market streets

June 30, 2020
Philadelphia's Civic Design Review board soon will hear a presentation from a developer that hopes to construct a new office building on Market Street in Center City.
The project, proposed at 2222 Market Street, calls for a 19-story office building with ground-floor retail. The site is currently a surface parking lot owned by Parkway, which has a real estate development and management division.
Designed by San Francisco-based Gensler, the building has some impressive architectural features, including a terrace on one of the upper floors. The plan includes 324,846 square feet of office space and 4,274 square feet of retail, as well as an underground parking garage with 47 spaces.
The proposal is among a slate of proposed projects that the CDR board is expected to entertain at its July 14 meeting.
A series of community meetings on the project also will be held in the months ahead.