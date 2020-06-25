Developer breaks ground on massive Conshohocken apartment complex near SEPTA station

A transit-oriented development project that broke ground in Conshohocken on Thursday will bring 304 apartments to the growing Montgomery County town, bolstered by easy access to Philadelphia on SEPTA's Regional Rail.

Led by integrated real estate developer LCOR, 51 Washington Street will be situated steps away from SEPTA's Conshohocken Station, which is served by the Manayunk/Norristown Line.

At 450,000 square feet, the seven-story project includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplan configurations, and about 17,000 square feet of amenity and management space.

The features include an outdoor swimming pool, an interior courtyard and a two-level parking garage with approximately 366 parking spaces.

Other amenities planned for 51 Washington Street include a golf simulator, clubroom, formal lounge, fitness center and covered outdoor lounge overlooking the pool.

The building, situated adjacent to the Schuylkill River Trail, figures to further raise Conshohocken's profile as a welcoming location for professional who work 15 miles away in Philadelphia.

"Upon completion, 51 Washington Street will present this community with an exceptional and unique living experience," said Peter DiLullo, senior vice president and principal of LCOR. "We’re excited to work in close partnership with the Borough of Conshohocken and SEPTA to improve access to the new transit station and waterfront. With its growing employment opportunities and close proximity to Philadelphia’s city center, Conshohocken is a thriving economy to which we’re eager to contribute."

LCOR has previously led projects in Malvern, Philadelphia and Langhorne.

51 Washington Street is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.