More News:

January 23, 2024

Philly pharmacy will pay $4.6 million to resolve fraud investigations

Pennmark Pharmacy was accused of billing Medicare and Medicaid for prescriptions that were never dispensed

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Settlements
Pennmark Pharmacy Fraud Street View/Google Maps

The past and current owners of Pennmark Pharmacy in Philadelphia agreed to pay $4.65 million to resolve a federal fraud investigation. Prosecutors allege the pharmacy billed Medicare and Medicaid for higher-cost medications than those that were dispensed.

A South Street pharmacy will pay $4.65 million to resolve investigations into alleged health care fraud, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Federal attorneys alleged that the owners of Pennmark Pharmacy repeatedly billed Medicare and Medicaid for prescriptions that were never actually dispensed. They also billed Medicare for high-cost medications while dispensing cheaper options to actual customers, prosecutors claim.

MORE: Philly updates its list of 'bad actor' employers, adding two new businesses in latest report

The alleged crimes were committed over two time periods, under different management. The pharmacy's current owner, Jai Shri Krishna LLC, and its pharmacist Antim Patel will pay $3.95 million to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act committed between 2018 and 2020. The store's former owner, Pennmark Pharmacy Inc., separately will pay $700,530 to resolve alleged violations committed from 2015 through 2018.

Jai Shri Krishna LLC and Patel also must implement "substantial compliance" requirements and contract a third party to audit their Medicare claims and drug supplies, as part of an integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the claims have been settled, the owners bear no liability.

"Pharmacies and pharmacists are in a position to serve their communities as vital components of our medical system; they have a responsibility not to abuse their positions for profit," U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said. "Taxpayers expect that their dollars will be spent on medications needed by Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. The U.S. Attorney's Office works every day to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not wasted on fraud and abuse."

State prosecutors resolved a similar case in Philadelphia last November. Ahmed Bachir, the owner of Aramingo Pharmacy in Port Richmond, pled guilty to billing Medicaid and other insurance providers more than $500,000 in phony prescriptions. He was ordered to pay $874,858 in penalties and restitution, and his pharmacist license was suspended for five years.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Settlements Philadelphia Pharmacies Medicaid Prescriptions Medicare South Street

Videos

Featured

Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

A guy’s guide to sexual health: What every man should know
Sydney-Brown-Eagles-injury_011924_USAT

How much did injuries affect Eagles collapse, drop off in 2023?

Just In

Must Read

Development

Cherry Hill completes purchase to preserve 23-acre Holly Ravine Farm
Holly Ravine Farm

Sponsored

A guy’s guide to sexual health
Limited - Man Looking out a window uncertain

Adult Health

Hoping to clear the air in casinos, workers seek to ban tobacco smoke
Casino Smoking Bans

TV

Here's what happened during the season premiere of 'The Bachelor,' starring Collegeville's Joey Graziadei
the bachelor premiere joey graziadei

Eagles

Eagles vibe check: Will Nick Sirianni really be the coach next season?
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles-January-22-2024

Performances

'Mrs. Doubtfire' Broadway musical to make Philadelphia debut in February
Mrs. Doubtfire Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved