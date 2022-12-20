Eight charged in relation to alleged gang activity including 2021 Fourth of July mass shooting

Eight people were charged in connection to gang activity in Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the charges and arrests of multiple members of the gang 02da4 in connection to gun trafficking and non-fatal shootings in the city. Multiple members were also charged with alleged involvement in a mass shooting that killed two men during a July Fourth celebration in 2021 and a deadly shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in March 2021.

The DA's Gun Violence Task Force arrested five members suspected of involvement, while three others are wanted as fugitives.

Anthony Lacey-Woodson was charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, related offenses for non-fatal shootings, and alleged involvement in straw purchasing. Woodson is accused of killing Antonio Walker on the 5200 block of Pentridge St. shortly before 7 p.m. on March 9, 2021.

Jalen Mickens was also charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy. Mickens was allegedly involved in multiple shooting incidents on July 4, 2021, including the mass shooting outside of the store Premiere Bande, a separate incident on the 6000 block of Walton Ave., and shooting two people at the 1600 block of South 54th St.

Tyheed Cooper was charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, and related charges for a non-fatal shooting on Jan. 16, 2021, at the 3800 block of Parrish St.

Kimberly Johnson was charged with criminal conspiracy, misleading authorities, and tampering with public records.

Fabian Creary was charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, and charges related to the non-fatal shooting on Parrish St.

Three other people, Calvin Gatewood, Nasir Wells, and Ahmir Johnson, are all wanted as a part of the investigation.

Gatewood will be charged with criminal conspiracy and charges related to the VUFA Act for illegally transferring firearms.

Wells will be booked on charges of murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and related offenses for a separate shooting. Wells was allegedly involved in the shooting of Walker and the Parrish St. shooting.

Ahmir Johnson is a co-conspirator of his mother, Kimberly Johnson. Ahmir will also be charged in relation to the illegal transfer of firearms, attempted murder, and a non-fatal shooting. The non-fatal shooting occurred in April 2021 on the 1100 block of Divinity St.