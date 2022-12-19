More News:

December 19, 2022

Upper Merion cop shoots man who allegedly opened fire during police chase at King of Prussia Mall

The shootout occurred in the Seasons 52 parking lot after Andrew Wiley, 27, tried to flee from officers, investigators said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
KOP Mall Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Andrew Wiley, 27, of Philadelphia, allegedly fired shots at a police officer in the parking lot of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The cop returned fire, striking him in the thigh and ankle, investigators say.

A Philadelphia man who allegedly opened fire at a police officer after a hit-and-run crash at the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday afternoon has been charged with attempted homicide, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

Andrew Wiley, 27, allegedly fired shots at the police officer after his red Nissan Juke became disabled in the parking lot of the Seasons 52 restaurant during a pursuit. The officer took cover and returned fire, striking Wiley in the thigh and ankle, investigators said. No other injuries were reported; Wiley was taken to Paoli Hospital for treatment.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m., when Wiley allegedly crashed his SUV into a car in another parking lot at the mall. When an Upper Merion police officer responded to the scene, Wiley allegedly fled in his SUV toward the mall's Gulph Road exit. 

After Wiley became stuck in traffic, he drove his SUV over the curb into the Seasons 52 lot, where it became disabled, police said. That's when Wiley allegedly opened fire on another police officer who had exited his patrol car. 

Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas Nolan called the officer's actions heroic and said police may have prevented a much more serious shooting on one of the mall's busiest weekends, 6ABC reported.

Andrew Wiley KOP MallSource/Montgomery County D.A.'s Office

Andrew Wiley

"You have the largest shopping mall by retail space in the country on the Sunday before Christmas," Nolan said. "It could have been very, very different."

The shooting was captured on the patrol car's dashcam and the footage was reviewed by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Police recovered multiple cartridge casings and a 9 mm Glock-type gun that did not have a serial number, investigators said.

Wiley was charged with attempted murder of police officer, weapons charges and related offenses.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings King of Prussia Crime Montgomery County

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther

Just In

Must Read

Government

Philly votes to expand protections for abortion seekers, medical providers in wake of Supreme Court ruling
City Council Abortion Rights Package

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Illness

The mRNA technology used in COVID-19 shots may soon help treat cancer
COVID-19 vaccines mRNA

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Bears game
121822AJBrown

Movies

New 'Creed III' poster offers a look at Adonis and his family
Creed 3 poster Michael B. Jordan

Food & Drink

Eat lasagna and watch the Eagles game on Christmas Eve at Triangle Tavern
Triangle Tavern lasagna Christmas eve eagles game

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved