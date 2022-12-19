Airbnb to crack down on New Year's Eve parties using screening technology

Those looking to book an Airbnb to ring in 2023 with a party should make other plans.

The lodging rental company announced a rollout of platform defenses and policies that aim to bar users from making reservations with the intent of throwing a New Year's Eve bash.

Restrictions on certain types of bookings will be put in place in 11 countries for New Year's Eve. There will be a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform. There are also going to be tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, especially when the attempt is to book locally.

Since these defenses were piloted in 2020, Airbnb estimates that they have contributed to a 56 percent year-over-year global drop in rates of party incidents during New Year's Eve. In Philadelphia, over 3,200 people were deterred by the various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings during NYE 2021.

"These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance,” said Naba Banerjee, Director of Trust Product and Operations at Airbnb.



The company's measures are part of its larger strategy, which includes a general party ban that was made permanent, a free noise sensor offer for Hosts and expanded Neighborhood Support Line.

Party policies were originally tightened in 2019 following several incidents, and a temporary global party ban was first enacted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy proved so effective – party reports have dropped by 44% since August 2020 – that Airbnb codified it in June.



Airbnb has also recently announced that it is testing anti-party technology in the U.S. and Canada that will identify potential high-risk reservations and prevent those users from taking advantage of the platform.



Along with New Year's Eve, Airbnb has taken similar measures around holidays like Halloween and Fourth of July to limit unauthorized parties.

