Airbnb implements screening technology in effort to crackdown on Halloween parties

Airbnb is taking measures to limit the amount of parties being held at its listings during the upcoming holiday – so you may need to find somewhere else to wear that costume.

The lodging rental company announced Monday a rollout of platform defenses and policies that aim to bar users from making reservations with the intent of throwing a Halloween bash.

As part of Airbnb's ongoing mission to eliminate parties at its listings, the company will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews.

The Halloween restrictions were first enacted last year, and resulted in an estimated 37% drop in unauthorized parties in the U.S. and Canada. Over 2,800 people in Pennsylvania and 1,600 people in New Jersey were deterred from booking entire home listings by anti-party defenses in October 2021.

Specifically, guests this Halloween season without positive reviews will be prohibited from making one-night reservations on entire home listings. Those without positive reviews who want to book two-night reservations within a certain locale or make a last-minute reservation will either be blocked or redirected to a listing that is not an entire home.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on the site will not be subject to the restrictions.

All guests attempting to book local reservations for Halloween weekend must affirm their knowledge of Airbnb's party ban and the fact that legal action may be taken if the rules are broken.

The company's measures are part of its larger strategy, which includes a general party ban that was recently made permanent.

Party policies were originally tightened in 2019 following several incidents, and a temporary global party ban was first enacted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy proved so effective – party reports have dropped by 44% since August 2020 – that Airbnb codified it in June.

Airbnb has also recently announced that it is testing anti-party technology in the U.S. and Canada that will identify potential high-risk reservations and prevent those users from taking advantage of the platform.

Along with Halloween, Airbnb also has taken similar measures around holidays like New Years Eve and Fourth of July to limit unauthorized parties.



The company continues partnering with communities and its Hosts to complement safety efforts, and invests in its Neighborhood Support Line, which communicates directly with neighbors of rental properties.

