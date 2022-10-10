Neon Museum of Philadelphia, a shrine of vintage signs, to close in Olde Kensington

The future of one of Philadelphia's most unique and visually pleasing galleries is flickering in Olde Kensington, where the Neon Museum of Philadelphia is planning to close in December.

Len Davidson, the owner of a collection that contains more than 150 pieces of neon signage, announced on Facebook that the space at 1800 N. American St. will end its nearly two-year run on Dec. 11. The museum will now look for a new location that maintains accessibility to the public.

"As we near the end of our run, we celebrate the opportunity we’ve had to display our collection of history and art with visitors from Philadelphia and beyond," the museum wrote on Instagram. "It has been a pleasure to share our love of neon and appreciation for Philly culture in this unique community space."

Davidson, 75, was formerly a sociology professor at the University of Florida. In 1977, he opened a tavern with vintage decor and began collecting signs from "neon boneyards" to light up the bar's walls. He later apprenticed with neon artist Jim Williams, giving up teaching to become a collector and repairman of neon signs.

When Davidson returned to his hometown of Philadelphia in 1979, he began acquiring old neon signage and opened the Neon Museum of Philadelphia in 1983. The museum has moved around to different locations over the years, including a space on Pier 9 along the Delaware River Waterfront, but had hoped to find a permanent home in Olde Kensington when it moved into the space it shares with the maker space NextFab.