July 12, 2022

Celebrate Christmas in July with Philly POPS on Friday

The event includes music, photos with Santa, holiday treats and bike giveaways to children of first responders

The Philly POPS 'Christmas in July' event will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at the Comcast Center Outdoor Plaza. It will feature photos with Santa, holiday treats, songs by Victorian carolers and music by Philly POPS.

The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the United States, is ringing in the holiday season a little early during their "Christmas in July" extravaganza.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at the Comcast Center Outdoor Plaza. It will feature fun for the whole family, including photos with Santa, holiday treats, songs by Victorian carolers and music by Philly POPS.

During the event, The Philly POPS and Comcast NBCUniversal will gift 150 bikes and helmets to children of first responders and affiliated children in need.

Christmas in July is part of Philly POPS' Salute Series, which encourages recognition of service and commitment through events and activities held in connection with American civic holidays. For Salute Series events, the POPS have partnered with United Service Organizations, the Philadelphia police and fire departments, regional veterans organizations, community centers and schools.

Also on Friday, coinciding with the event, tickets go on sale for "A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season," the orchestra's holiday concert that will grace the stage at Kimmel Cultural Campus' Verizon Hall from Dec. 3-17. The concert series will feature an all-new program with more than 300 performers, including special guests such as "Hamilton" star Mandy Gonzalez.

The Philly POPS' "Christmas in July"

Friday, July 15
10 a.m. | free
Comcast Center Outdoor Plaza
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

