More Health:

August 02, 2019

Philly ranked worst city in the United States for sleep health

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Sleep
Skyline Philly Sleep Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia ranked last in a study of sleep health among major metros in the U.S. Just 25% of Philadelphians surveyed said they get seven or more hours of sleep each night.

Philadelphia is the worst place in the United States to get some good shuteye, with just 40% of residents getting what they feel is quality sleep, according to a new analysis of large American cities.

The study, conducted by Sleep Junkie, looked at 21 major cities across a variety of factors including light pollution, sleep duration and peaceful environment. A survey of more than 2,000 people was conducted between May and June of 2019 to collect feedback on sleep habits and quality in each of the cities in the study.

Findings were pretty ugly in Philly:

The state of Pennsylvania is home to the worst city for sleep, Philadelphia. Our research found the Pennsylvanian city has the 4th highest amount of light pollution of the cities studied. The survey also revealed that just a quarter of adults (25%) get the recommended 7+ hours of sleep per night, which is 8.4% less than the national average. The quality of sleep from respondents in Philadelphia was the second lowest reported, with only 40% stating that they get regular, good quality sleep.

Even New York – the city that never sleeps – finished five spots ahead of Philadelphia with an overall score of 72.3 out of 100, compared to Philly's dead-last 64.

The three best cities for sleep in this study were San Antonio (94.5), San Francisco (92.1) and Indianapolis (86). Just ahead of Philadelphia were Phoenix (67.4) and Austin (68.1).

“Getting a good night's sleep is so important for both your mental and physical wellbeing and it has been found that having problems sleeping can affect your work," Sleep Junkie editor Meg Riley said. "There are some changes which have been found to help you sleep better, including setting up the light and temperature levels before heading to bed, going to bed at nearly the same time every night, and investing in a new sleep system such as a new mattress or bed frame."

If you aren't getting a good night's sleep in Philly, at least you're not alone. The rest of the neighborhood can also hear the cruisers, the car alarms activated by said cruisers, the crated dogs, the maximum-volume R&B joy rides and all of the other nightly noises that conspire to keep you up.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Sleep Philadelphia Research United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers unveil new Classic Edition uniform based on short-lived 1970s design
Sixers-Classic-Edition-Jersey_080119

Restaurants

Philly health department: Video of mice at South Philly restaurant is 'completely unverifiable'
Popeye's Broad Snyder

Health News

Philadelphia declares public health emergency over Hepatitis A outbreak
Hepatitis A outbreak in United States

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Food & Drink

Uncle Mike's in Warminster named Pennsylvania's best ice cream parlor
Uncle Mike's Ice Cream Warminster

Weekend

This weekend is filled with festivals
Northern Liberties 2nd Street Walk

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved