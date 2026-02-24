Philly still needs to clear many roads of snow, but SEPTA and NJ Transit have restored most service

Road crews are still working to clear snow from Philadelphia's streets, sidewalks and transit stations following the snowstorm, but several city operations have resumed.

Philadelphia lifted its snow emergency early Tuesday afternoon, allowing motorists to again park on snow emergency routes.

About 71% of streets in Philadelphia had been treated at least once by 4 p.m. Tuesday, city officials said. The city's PHLPlow map shows which roads have been salted and plowed. Philly's 311 center is open, but workers are not taking requests for salting or plowing because street cleaning efforts are ongoing.

SEPTA slowly began resuming service Monday afternoon, but subways and Regional Rail trains are operating with delays and modifications. The 41 and 71 bus routes and the Chestnut Hill West, Bala Cynwyd and Fox Chase Regional Rail lines are still suspended due to snowy conditions.

NJ Transit also has restored many operations. Buses, light rails and the Atlantic City Rail Line are operating on regular weekday schedules, and Access Link will begin doing so at 2 p.m. River Line service is suspended between Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Center due to weather-related conditions.

The storm, which began Sunday and continued into Monday, dumped 14 inches of snow on the city. Some suburbs and South Jersey towns received more than 18 inches of snow. The areas west of Philadelphia generally received lower amounts of snow.

Philadelphia offices, libraries, recreation centers and courts are open Tuesday. The School District of Philadelphia is holding virtual classes. Certain Free Library of Philadelphia branches are open on a 12-hour schedule as warming centers, and some recreation centers will be open as overnight shelters. A Code Blue alert is in place until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, PSE&G in New Jersey said it had restored power to 54,000 people who had experienced outages, and 1,400 remained without power. PECO had 63 active outages affecting 139 people as of Tuesday morning.

Flights resumed at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday afternoon after crews cleared 3.7 million square feet of runways, taxiways, gate spaces and service roads.