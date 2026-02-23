Nearly 14 inches of snow have fallen in Philly, and some nearby areas have even more

The Philadelphia region has been slammed with another massive snowfall, just days after most of the snow from the last big storm finally had melted.

Philadelphia International Airport had received 13.7 inches by 7 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported, but totals varied significantly throughout the region. Some South Jersey and Bucks County towns got 18 inches or more, 6ABC reported. The areas west of Philadelphia generally received lower amounts, with West Chester getting 6.2 inches and King of Prussia receiving 7.8 inches.

The snow began Sunday night and is expected to begin tapering off late Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The temperature is expected to dip to 23 degrees overnight. Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 33 degrees, and a chance of snow overnight. About 1 inch of snow is possible.

SEPTA has suspended all buses, trolleys and Regional Rail trains. The subways and D line, formerly known as the Media–Sharon Hill Line, are still in service, but experiencing significant delays. On Monday morning, PennDOT lifted its Tier 1 travel restriction, which bars certain trucks, motorcycles and recreational vehicles from driving on the highways.

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice A small bulldozer was used Monday morning to move excess snow off Christian Street in South Philly. More than 13 inches of snow fell overnight.

However, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management extended its travel restriction, advising people to limit unnecessary travel, until noon Monday. NJ Transit has suspended its buses, trains, light rail and Access Link services until further notice.

In Philadelphia, all city buildings, libraries, recreation centers and court buildings are closed Monday, per the disaster emergency that Mayor Cherelle Parker declared Sunday night. Trash and recycling services are suspended Monday and Tuesday, and both rear driveway collections and second-day trash collections are on pause this week.

During a snow emergency, parking not permitted on snow emergency routes because those roads are being cleared for fire, police and EMS services. So far, 1,000 workers and 800 vehicles have been deployed in the city for snow removal, Philly officials said. Residents are asked to avoid unnecessary travel until the storm clears up.

Jeff Tomik/PhillyVoice The Philadelphia region got hit with its second major snowstorm of the year, just days after most of the snow from the prior storm had melted. Above, the scene in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.

A Code Blue also is in place in Philadelphia, opening up additional shelter beds. Though libraries and rec centers are closed, warming centers at Hub of Hope, the Kensington Wellness Support Center and Prevention Point are open Monday.

A number of flights at the Philadelphia International Airport have been cancelled or delayed. Security checkpoints at terminals A West, B and C are closed Monday. Airport staff said travelers should check with their airlines directly before traveling.

Power outages were reported across Southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. As of 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, PSE&G said it restored power to 31,000 customers and 3,700 remain without power. PECO said there are 280 outages affecting 8,264 people.

Food delivery service DoorDash suspended operations in the city until noon Monday, with the possibility for extension.

The last major snowstorm, on Jan. 25, brought 9 inches of snow to Philadelphia. City officials had to rely on its Same Day Work and Pay program to bring in an additional 238 people to clear snow after a cold blast that followed and kept snow around for weeks.