City taps into work program to pay over 200 people to assist in snow removal

As Philadelphia continues to grapple with the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern, the city is tapping into the Same Day Work and Pay program to bring in paid workers to clear snow and ice from the streets, sidewalks and curbs.

On Tuesday, the city deployed 238 people who cleared over 60 corridors in four hours, Mayor Cherelle Parker said. The administration plans to continue utilizing the program until every street in the city is addressed.

“You can expect Philadelphia to see more of an impact in the coming days,” Parker said. “This job will take as long as it takes to make sure that the city of Philadelphia is free and clear of snow and ice in any way that prevents us from functioning at 1,000% capacity like we would do if there were no snow or ice on the ground.”

The workers are specifically targeting ADA ramps, community centers, schools, commercial corridors and high-pedestrian SEPTA stops, city officials said. Laborers get paid $25 per hour and receive hats, gloves and jackets if needed.

The SDWP program was established in 2019 by Mural Arts Philadelphia to provide "low to no-barrier work opportunities for people experiencing economic insecurity, mental and behavioral health challenges, and/or homelessness," the city's website says. The initiative provides opportunities for city-backed employment in community cleanups, landscaping and painting public murals. Shifts typically last around 3.5 hours and workers immediately receive payment at the end of their shifts.

People interested in participating in the program can call 215-685-3629, apply online or email SDWP@Pennhort.org.

In addition to calling on the SDWP workers, the city has used over 1,000 employees and 800 pieces of equipment to help with cleanup efforts after over 9 inches of snow fell on Jan. 25. That was double the amount of resources the city used during the last big winter storm in 2020, according to Carlton Williams, director of the office of clean and green initiatives. Over the last couple weeks, workers have melted 4.7 million pounds of snow and dropped over 31 million pounds of road salt.

The sub-freezing temperatures that have persisted have added more challenges to the city’s emergency response protocols.

Dominick Mireles, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said a delivery of around 21,000 tons of road salt has been held up due to icy conditions on the Delaware River backing up maritime delivery routes.

“It’s not hyperbole to consider that we’re still under emergency conditions,” Mireles said. “We have to be ready and we have to be clear that this is a different set of circumstances. … We don’t get out of freezing temperatures for a meaningful period of time.”

A streak of nine-plus days without above-freezing temperatures ended Monday, the longest stretch in Philly since 2004, CBS News reported. Highs remain in the 20s for the rest of the week and the conditions have caused rivers to freeze, leading to the Philadelphia Police Department issuing a warning against people venturing onto the ice.