More News:

September 23, 2018

South Jersey farm carves Philly Special into corn maze in honor of the Super Bowl champs

Salh's Father Son Farm unveiled a particularly special maze this weekend

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Eagles Farms
Philly special farm Photo courtesy//Sahl's Father Son Farm on Facebook

The Philly Special corn maze in southern New Jersey.

A farm in southern New Jersey is paying homage to the Philadelphia Eagles in a big way this autumn. 

Sahl's Father Son Farm carved the Eagles' iconic Philly Special play into a corn maze on the farm property this year. From a birds-eye view, you can see the handwritten play and quarterback Nick Foles catching the touchdown-winning pass. 

The special maze decoration (pun intended) comes during the farm's 10th anniversary serving families in New Jersey.

Owner Jeremy Sahl said the idea came to him and his family as soon as the Eagles secured their victory as Super Bowl Champions.

“We were hollering and hopping out of our chairs and jumping around when someone shouted something about putting the Eagles’ Super Bowl win into the corn maze this year. That was it,” he said in a statement to the media. “I mean, it took some time to finalize the design process. But after corresponding with the Eagles for a while, this is what we ended up with. We’re really proud of it!”

Just going by the farm's social media, it looks like they are no stranger to extravagant corn maze carvings. Last year, the farm did a "Cape May County Park & Zoo" theme. In 2014, they carved the Chik-fil-A cow into a maze. Oh, and they don't discriminate when it comes to Philadelphia sports champs

Sahl said this year's maze is divided into three sections of varying difficulty to accommodate all ages — from preschool to crazy challenging. 

The farm opened this weekend to families for hayrides, pumpkin picking, pony rides, a corn cannon, pedal cart rides and other activities, as well as the maze. You can buy tickets here.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Philadelphia Eagles Farms New Jersey Philly Special Halloween Family Fun Galloway Township

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB rumors: Phillies leaders to sign Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, willing to trade away nearly anyone
0923_Machado_Harper_USAT

Parenting

One and done: Reflections on single parenting an 'only' child
09202018_mother_son_Pexels

Eagles

Week 3 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
092218DakPrescott

Family-Friendly

Mini-golf event to help fund scholarships for African-American engineering students
golf

Food & Drink

Bottomless crabs and booze coming to Old City’s Nauti Mermaid this weekend
Bottomless crabs and booze coming to Old City’s Nauti Mermaid this weekend

Joey Merlino

Philly Mob boss 'Skinny Joey' Merlino asks judge to seal 'sensitive' letters from cardiologist
joey merlino sentencing letters

Escapes

Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.