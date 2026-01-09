Philly’s first Dry January bar crawl is taking over Fishtown and Northern Liberties

For the first time, Northern Liberties and Fishtown are teaming up for a Dry January bar crawl spanning both neighborhoods.

The Northern Liberties & Fishtown Dry January Bar Crawl runs Jan. 17-18, 2026, bringing together more than 25 bars, breweries and restaurants offering zero-proof cocktails, mocktails and nonalcoholic drinks.

The crawl is self-guided, with no tickets or wristbands required. Participating locations will offer specially priced nonalcoholic drinks, typically ranging from $6 to $10, with hours staggered throughout the day depending on the venue. Some spots will also feature food specials or casual social events.

Participating venues include neighborhood staples such as Standard Tap, Johnny Brenda’s, Frankford Hall and Jerry’s Bar, along with breweries including Yards Brewing Co., Evil Genius Beer Co. and Brewery ARS. Zero-proof cocktail bar Bar Palmina and newer spots such as Amina and Mamajuana Cafe Philly are also participating.

A full list of participating locations, drink menus and individual hours will be available here.

The weekend highlights Philly’s growing nonalcoholic drink scene while giving people a way to take part in Dry January without skipping the city’s bar culture.

Jan.17-18

Various locations

Northern Liberties & Fishtown

Philadelphia, PA

Self-guided, pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



