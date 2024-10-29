Phoenixville police officer killed in car crash in Warminster

Phoenixville Police officer Arthur Scena IV was killed in a car crash in Bucks County, the department said Monday.

The crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Street Road and St. David's Avenue in Warminster Township, NBC10 reported. A close friend of the family told the station that Scena was driving home from a funeral for an officer who had died of cancer. The intersection is just a few minutes from his home.

Police have not released details of the crash.

Scena is survived by his wife, Amanda, step-daughter Riley and daughter Reese. He was born in Abington and raised in Elkins Park, graduating from Cheltenham High School and Montgomery County Community College, the department said. Before joining Phoenixville Police in 2019, he worked as a correctional officer for the Montgomery County Prison and as a police officer for Chester and the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

He was also a member of the Bullet's Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, and those close to him said he often coordinated memorial rides and benefits for other officers, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support his family.

The crowdfunding campaign had raised $49,000 as of Tuesday morning, surpassing the initial fundraising goal of $20,000. The funds go to Scena's wife to aid the family.

"Art's life was a testament to his unwavering commitment to his family and his community," the page reads.