Four charged for roles in fatal shooting of Cumberland County detective

Four people have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office detective earlier this month during a break-in at her house in South Jersey.

Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, was killed in Bridgeton on Oct. 15 in what the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office described as a "violent home invasion." The prosecutor's office said Monday that the four people charged include: Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland; Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton; Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City; and Cyndia E. Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro.

RELATED: Cumberland County detective fatally shot during break-in at her Bridgeton home, police say

Mutcherson, Brown and Willis were each charged with first-degree murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction of justice and related charges. Pimentel was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. All four are being held in the Cumberland County jail, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

"This is a significant step toward justice for Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley and her family," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a statement. "We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific act are held accountable. Our hearts remain with Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley's loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."

On Oct. 15, Mosley was found dead around 10:30 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds at her home on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road in Bridgeton, police said. Police had received a report of several people kicking in the front door, but the intruders were not at the scene when officers arrived.

Provided Image/Bridgeton Police Department Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, was killed Oct. 15 at her home in Bridgeton during an alleged break-in.

Authorities later were called to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where a person being treated for a gunshot wound was questioned about the case, authorities said. Police did not provide additional details.

The vehicle used by the alleged intruders on the night of the shooting was a 2012 Chevy Equinox registered to Pimentel, 6ABC reported. Pimentel is accused of driving the SUV from Paulsboro to Philadelphia in order to hide from police.

Mosley had been with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office since 2006, when she began working as a paralegal specialist. She became a detective in 2009 and had served on various units, including internal affairs and the special victims unit. She was the first Black woman in the county to become a detective sergeant in the internal affairs unit, according to her obituary. She had three children and four grandchildren.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the New Jersey State Police, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Bridgeton Police Department, with assistance from the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Anyone with information can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or submit a tip online.