Cumberland County detective fatally shot during break-in at her Bridgeton home, police say

A detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was fatally shot Tuesday night when multiple people broke into her home in South Jersey, authorities said.

Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in Bridgeton on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road, police said. Investigators had received a report of several people kicking in the front door, but the intruders were not at the scene when officers arrived.

Authorities later were called to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where a person being treated for a gunshot wound was questioned about the case, authorities said. Police did not identify the suspect and no arrests have been made. No other details about the investigation have been released.

Mosley had been with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office since 2006, when she began working as a paralegal specialist. She became a detective in 2009 and had served on various units, including internal affairs and the special victims unit.

"She will be missed more than words can detail, but she will never be forgotten by her CCPO family," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. "We are resolute in making sure that Monica is remembered for who she was, how she lived and how she touched each of our lives."

The investigation is being led by the New Jersey State Police, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Bridgeton Police Department.

"We are devastated by the news that one of our members with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office was killed," Peter Andreyev, president of the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association, said Wednesday morning. "We will do whatever is needed to help catch the people responsible. Our thoughts are with her family and coworkers."



Authorities said anyone with information can call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135 or Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.