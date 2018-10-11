PHOTOS: The destruction of Hurricane Michael

One of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall on Wednesday, slamming the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Michael's extreme winds – near 150 mph – uprooted trees and collapsed buildings. The storm crept inland throughout the day making its way toward Georgia and Alabama as a Category 3 storm.

By 11 a.m. Thursday it was a tropical storm moving northeast, and expected to be out to sea (off the Jersey Shore) on Friday morning.

The following photos are from Florida Gulf Coast towns – Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach and Panama City – directly hit by the powerful storm.

Port St. Joe Resident/for PhillyVoice The destruction of Hurricane Michael on Florida's Mexico Beach.

Port St. Joe Resident/for PhillyVoice The destruction of Hurricane Michael in Florida town of Port St. Joe.

