PHOTOS: The destruction of Hurricane Michael

October 11, 2018
One of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall on Wednesday, slamming the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Michael's extreme winds – near 150 mph – uprooted trees and collapsed buildings. The storm crept inland throughout the day making its way toward Georgia and Alabama as a Category 3 storm.
By 11 a.m. Thursday it was a tropical storm moving northeast, and expected to be out to sea (off the Jersey Shore) on Friday morning.
The following photos are from Florida Gulf Coast towns – Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach and Panama City – directly hit by the powerful storm.
This place is like 5 miles down the beach from where my grandfolks live. My heart hurts for Mexico beach and port st joe man. Toucans was a favorite, and I can't imagine the other damage to see. pic.twitter.com/4ACCt2lXUd— ColeMan (@coldest_cutter) October 10, 2018
We are assisting linemen and tree surgeons stage from all over the Southeast. As soon as it is safe to do so, they will be headed to the panhandle. Help will be on the way. #HurricaneMichael #Michael #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/dnpy21bEeG— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 10, 2018
Unbelievable damage from #HurricaneMichael in Panama City pic.twitter.com/pMMn14i0Aa— Stephen Jones (@Tornado_Steejo) October 10, 2018
SIDE-BY-SIDE COMPARISON: The Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 and #HurricaneMichael in Mexico City, FL. The similarities are striking. No words can describe the immense damage caused 118 years ago and today.— AllanWeather | New York (@AWxNYC) October 10, 2018
(#Michael image from IG: talarico.tessa) pic.twitter.com/yQ0FEMxL6y
Panama City is in very bad shape from #HurricaneMichael when everyone is able to move around a little more, probably going to be a lot more pictures like this. We got a long road ahead.— Florida Lawn Solutions (@matthewbabula) October 11, 2018
Panama City Beach, for the most part, received much less widespread damage. pic.twitter.com/wCYabuFiTk
New construction just collapsed in front of me in Panama City Beach from #hurricanemichael!!! It is going bad fast! pic.twitter.com/CG5R8jcUuf— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) October 10, 2018
A hurricane's destruction, sundown: @ericthayer for the @nytimes #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/ZHqwaFs44G— David Beard (@dabeard) October 11, 2018
Well this was a Lowe’s #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/9Oxl2RRBeZ— Kirsten Fiscus (@KDFiscus) October 10, 2018
This is a pretty common sight around here #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/kTM8nx02HW— Kirsten Fiscus (@KDFiscus) October 10, 2018
Photos from the Aftermath of Hurricane Michael - 28 photos from Florida's panhandle after the most powerful storm to hit Florida in 80 years passed through, tearing up forests and buildings, knocking over trains, and flooding neighborhoods. https://t.co/cyuZE8PzEH pic.twitter.com/NlrFw1X4T3— The Atlantic Photo (@TheAtlPhoto) October 11, 2018
AFTERMATH. #HurricaneMichael shredded homes in Mexico Beach, #Florida. Here is more aftermath. So sad. (📸 Tessa Talarico) pic.twitter.com/7MtH7ZvdDL— Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2018