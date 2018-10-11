More News:

October 11, 2018

PHOTOS: The destruction of Hurricane Michael

The aftermath in Florida Gulf Coast towns directly hit by the storm

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael Ginger Zee, Good Morning America meteorologist/for PhillyVoice

Hurricane Michael destroyed buildings in Mexico Beach on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

One of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall on Wednesday, slamming the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Michael's extreme winds – near 150 mph – uprooted trees and collapsed buildings. The storm crept inland throughout the day making its way toward Georgia and Alabama as a Category 3 storm.

By 11 a.m. Thursday it was a tropical storm moving northeast, and expected to be out to sea (off the Jersey Shore) on Friday morning. 

The following photos are from Florida Gulf Coast towns – Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach and Panama City – directly hit by the powerful storm. 

Huricane Michael, Mexico BeachPort St. Joe Resident/for PhillyVoice

The destruction of Hurricane Michael on Florida's Mexico Beach.


Huricane Michael, Mexico Beach.Port St. Joe Resident/for PhillyVoice

The destruction of Hurricane Michael on Florida's Mexico Beach.


Huricane Michael, Port St. Joe.Port St. Joe Resident/for PhillyVoice

The destruction of Hurricane Michael in Florida town of Port St. Joe.

RELATED: Rare 'blue button' jellyfish spotted at Jersey Shore in wake of Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Michael, Port St. Joe.Port St. Joe Resident/for PhillyVoice

The destruction of Hurricane Michael is seen Port St. Joe.

Hurricane Michael, Port St. Joe.Port St. Joe Resident/for PhillyVoice

Hurricane Michael did much damage in Port St. Joe.

Hurricane Michael, Port St. Joe.Port St. Joe Resident/for PhillyVoice

The destruction of Hurricane Michael in Florida's Port St. Joe.

Hurricane Michael, Port St. Joe.Mark haddock/for PhillyVoice

The hurricane overwhelmed the town of Port St. Joe.














Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Hurricane Michael Philadelphia Storms Hurricanes

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch
101018OdellBeckham

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Development

Franklin Square's 180-year-old fountain is getting update with music, LED lights and dancing water
franklin fountain music light show

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.