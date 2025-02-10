Pilot unharmed after small plane crashes in Bucks County

A small plane crashed in Buckingham Township on Monday morning shortly after taking off from the Doylestown Airport, authorities said. The pilot was not injured.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in a vacant lot next to the airport on the 3800 block of Easton Road, Doylestown Fire Company No. 1 said on Facebook.

MORE: Anxious to fly after the recent plane crashes? Here are ways to cope with those fears

The pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Rans S-10 Venterra aircraft. Firefighters secured the area after the crash and removed hazards from the scene.

Authorities did not say where the plane was headed and what might have caused the crash. The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration, officials said.

Monday's crash comes in the wake of a deadly medical jet crash near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia on Jan. 31. Seven people were killed, including the six on board the Learjet 55 and one person who was in a car at the crash site. At least 24 people were injured as a result of the crash and explosion, which also caused damage to 343 homes in the surrounding area. The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.