February 06, 2025

City launches fundraiser to support Northeast Philly plane crash victims

People can donate to the One Philly Fund online, and those affected will be able to submit applications to receive money.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Donations Fundraisers
Philly plane crash donations Daniella Heminghaus/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philadelphia officials launched the One Philly Fund on Wednesday to support victims of the plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Above, emergency services workers on the scene at 7200 Cottman Ave. on Friday.

Less than a week after a medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia killed seven people and injured 24, the city launched a fundraiser for its victims.

The One Philly Fund, announced by Mayor Cherelle Parker at a town hall Wednesday night about the incident, will support the families of those who were injured or killed and people whose homes were damaged. People can donate online, and those affected will be able to submit applications to receive support. 

MORE: Seventh victim in Northeast Philly plane crash identified

"As Mayor, I am incredibly proud that Philadelphians step up and help each other in times of need," Parker said in a statement on the fund's website. "It is this generosity, combined with the resilience of those impacted by this tragedy, that will help our city and Northeast Philadelphia heal. I am hopeful that this fund will provide relief to our victims in need."

All six passengers on the plane died when a Learjet crashed at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard at 6:07 p.m. Friday. A seventh victim, who died inside their car after the crash, was identified Wednesday. Another 24 people on the ground were injured, two of whom remain hospitalized, and 343 homes were impacted, Parker said. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident, is expected to give a preliminary report within 30 days. A black box with the cockpit recordings was found 8 feet underground nearby. 

Applications to receive funds will open "shortly," although officials did not give a specific timeline. The money will be administered by the Philadelphia City Fund and distributed in the form of a check or direct deposit. How much residents will receive will depend on the total amount collected, household need and the severity of damage or injury. 

The Register of Wills also offered free document replacement for records damaged or destroyed in the crash, such as marriage records and pending probate papers. 

Outside the city's offerings, GoFundMe has a list of verified fundraisers from families of those affected by the crash. Those listed include fundraisers for two children hospitalized after the incident and a mother looking to rebuild after the first floor of her home was destroyed. 

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

