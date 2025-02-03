Jet crash in Northeast Philly is among the city's 'worst black swan events,' Mayor Parker says

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited the site of the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday, joining local officials for an update on the investigation and the resources available to people impacted by the crash.

The Learjet crash near Roosevelt Mall on Friday killed seven people – six on board and one person who was in a car near the crash site, Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a news conference Monday afternoon. The number of people injured increased to 24 after two more victims were identified as having been harmed at the scene, Parker said. Four people remain hospitalized, including two who are in critical condition.

Parker said she and her staff visited hospitals that have been treating people injured by the crash.

"Seeing them along with their families, we are reminded that there is — in no way, shape or form — anything that we could have done to prepare for what I've described as the worst black swan event that the city of Philadelphia has encountered in I don't know how many years," Parker said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has transferred the black box from the Learjet 55 to Washington to be analyzed for data that could help determine the cause of the crash, Duffy said. The black box, which contains a recording from the jet's cockpit, was found eight feet underground at the site of the crash near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

"Information can come off that device, whether it's the speed or location of the aircraft," Duffy said. "We will be able to get some data, hopefully, off that device. The FAA and NTSB will look at weather. Was there medical concern? Was there technical or mechanical issues on the airplane? All factors that, even though this crash was so devastating, there are remains — whether it's the engines, the wings — that they can look at and get answers to what took place."

The NTSB is expected to produce a preliminary report within 30 days on its findings.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said there is "a thin line between danger and safety" when events like Friday's crash occur.

"That line, you can quite literally witness on Cottman Avenue — a millisecond difference could have claimed many more lives in our community," Shapiro said. "Thank God it didn't."

Parker also said she's grateful the city avoided greater greater destruction. Debris from the crash impact and explosion was strewn across a search area that covered six blocks.

"When you look through the footage, and you think about what could have been, had a gas line been hit, I'm being strong on my faith and I'm grateful to God," Parker said. "And I am also thinking about everything that we need to do that you can't quantify by numbers — the social and emotional repair."

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the city will hold a town hall meeting at Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School, at 7001 Horrocks St., to answer residents' questions about the crash and detail resources that will be available to them. The city's Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania also continue to operate a 24/7 shelter at Samuel Fels High School, at 5500 Langdon St. Mental health services are being provided by the city's Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services.

Parker said Roosevelt Boulevard has reopened in the vicinity of the crash site and the burned remains of abandoned cars have been towed from the area.

The city is working to establish an official channel for people to make donations and provide other support to residents impacted by the crash. At this time, Parker said people should refrain from sending supplies or donating to unofficial campaigns.

The six people who were on the plane, all from Mexico, included 11-year-old Shriners Children's Philadelphia patient Valentina Guzmán Murillo and her mother, 31-year-old Lizeth Murillo Osuna. The girl had undergone treatment at the hospital and was supposed to head home on the Learjet 55 operated by Jet Air Rescue Ambulance after making a stop in Missouri. The jet crashed within seconds of taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

The jet's four-person flight crew included pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo, authorities said.

Parker said the crash investigation is ongoing and the city will continue to work with state and federal partners to coordinate the response.

"We know that there will be short, medium and a long-term impact on Philadelphia," Parker said.