Two people impersonated ICE agents on Temple's campus as a third filmed, university says

Two people who posed as Immigrations & Customs Enforcement agents caused a "disruption" at a business on Temple University's campus on Saturday night while a third person filmed them, authorities said. A Temple student was taken into custody and has been suspended amid an ongoing investigation.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the trio entered a business on the 1300 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, Temple police said. Two of the individuals, including the Temple student, wore shirts with white lettering that said "police" and "ICE," according to investigators.

Authorities did not provide further details about the location or what the third person recorded happening.

Temple police said the same group had tried to enter the Johnson and Hardwick residence halls earlier Saturday night. They were denied access, police said.

Temple police used surveillance video to identify a car the trio had used to get around the North Philly campus. The Temple student was taken into custody and placed on interim suspension, the university said. The student has not been identified. Temple police and Philadelphia police are jointly investigating the incident and the other people who were involved, authorities said.

"Impersonating law enforcement officers is a crime," Jennifer D. Griffin, Temple's vice president for public safety & chief of police, said in a joint statement with Jodi Bailey Accavallo, vice president for student affairs. "This behavior and harassment of Temple community members will not be tolerated."

Saturday's incident took place amid growing uncertainty about ICE raids unfolding in U.S. cities, which have raised questions about legal rights related to federal immigration enforcement. At a car wash business in North Philadelphia last Tuesday, seven undocumented migrants were detained by ICE agents.

Temple President John Fry released a statement last week dispelling rumors that ICE agents could be on campus.

"All law enforcement actions on campus ... would need to comply with typical processes, including a warrant or court order when appropriate," Fry said. "Please be assured that Temple follows all legal obligations as it pertains to the privacy of its students' and employees' personal information."

For years, Philadelphia has operated as a sanctuary city that does not require local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. On Friday, city officials said local hospitals, schools and social service agencies will not report undocumented immigrants to ICE. The School District of Philadelphia also has said its employees, volunteers and contractors can't ask about or share information on students and their families, and that ICE agents will be required to show documentation and go through the Office of General Counsel if they arrive on the premises.

Temple police said anyone with information about Saturday's incident can call (215) 204-1234 or email university police. Any concerning activity on campus can be reported to Temple police, the university said.