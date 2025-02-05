Seventh victim in Northeast Philly plane crash identified

The identify of the seventh person killed by the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia has been identified as Steven Dreuitt, a 37-year-old city resident, officials said Wednesday.

Dreuitt was found dead inside a vehicle that had been traveling along the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue when the Learjet crashed at 6:07 p.m. Friday. All six people on the plane died. The crash also injured 24 people on the ground.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and is expected to deliver a preliminary report within the next 30 days. The black box from the Learjet, which contains the plane's cockpit recordings, was found 8 feet underground at the site of the crash near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The plane's passengers included Valentina Guzmán Murillo, an 11-year-old girl from Mexico who had received treatment at Shriners Children's Philadelphia, and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, 31. The Learjet was to make a stop in Missouri before flying them home to Mexico.

The jet's four-person crew included pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arrendondo. They were all from Mexico.

City officials are holding a town hall Wednesday night to answer residents' questions about the crash and provide information about resources available to them. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School at 7001 Horrocks St.