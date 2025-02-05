More News:

February 05, 2025

Seventh victim in Northeast Philly plane crash identified

Steven Dreuitt, 37, was in a vehicle traveling on the street where the medical jet crashed Friday, killing all 6 people on board.

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Jet Crash Victim Daniella Heminghaus/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steven Dreuitt, 37, has been identified as the seventh person killed by the jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, officials say. He was found dead in a vehicle that had been traveling on Cottman Avenue, where the plane went down. Above, emergency personnel respond to the scene of the crash.

The identify of the seventh person killed by the medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia has been identified as Steven Dreuitt, a 37-year-old city resident, officials said Wednesday.

Dreuitt was found dead inside a vehicle that had been traveling along the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue when the Learjet crashed at 6:07 p.m. Friday. All six people on the plane died. The crash also injured 24 people on the ground.

MORE: Jet crash in Northeast Philly is among the city's 'worst black swan events,' Mayor Parker says

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and is expected to deliver a preliminary report within the next 30 days. The black box from the Learjet, which contains the plane's cockpit recordings, was found 8 feet underground at the site of the crash near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. 

The plane's passengers included Valentina Guzmán Murillo, an 11-year-old girl from Mexico who had received treatment at Shriners Children's Philadelphia, and her mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna, 31. The Learjet was to make a stop in Missouri before flying them home to Mexico. 

The jet's four-person crew included pilot Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla and Dr. Raul Meza Arrendondo. They were all from Mexico. 

City officials are holding a town hall Wednesday night to answer residents' questions about the crash and provide information about resources available to them. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School at 7001 Horrocks St.

