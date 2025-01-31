Small jet crashes seconds after taking off from Northeast Philly Airport

A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday night in the area of the Roosevelt Mall near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard, according to police and emergency responders. Authorities have described the aircraft as a Learjet that departed Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly after 6 p.m.

Emergency responders and investigators are at the scene and updates will be provided below as the become available:

8:54 p.m.: Mayor Cherelle Parker said during a Friday evening news conference that there were no reports on the number of fatalities, but "several dwellings and vehicles were impacted." She urged people to stay away from the area, saying it's an active scene under investigation.

8:36 p.m..: Officials have not yet confirmed the number of people on board the plane. The FAA initially reported two people were on the jet. Later, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was sworn in earlier this week, posted on X that six people were on board.

There also was no immediate word on the number of people on the ground who were injured in the blast and fires created by the crash.

8:25 p.m.: The Learjet took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. Friday headed to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The plane crashed 30 seconds after take off, less than 3 miles from the airport, the Associated Press reported, adding that photos taken at the scene showed residential homes on fire.

The plane had reached an altitude of about 1,600 before it crashed.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he's been in contact with city officials and has offered state resources to assist in the response to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane that crashed was a Learjet 55, a type of business jet that can carry up to eight passengers. The aircraft can reach speeds up to 527 mph and is commonly used for private transport. The FAA said the plane had departed en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri. The crash investigation will be handled by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said police and the fire department are at the scene. Roads in the vicinity of the crash have been closed, including part of Roosevelt Boulevard, and people are advised to avoid the area, officials said.

Details about the crash were not immediately available. Videos circulating on social media show a large, fiery explosion that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. 6ABC and other news outlets have reported multiple casualties in the incident.