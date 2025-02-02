7 people dead, at least 19 injured in medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia

All six people on board a medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia shortly after taking off Friday evening died, according to Mayor Cherelle Parker. A person on the ground, in a car, also died and at least 19 others were injured, officials said in the latest update Saturday.

The Learjet 55 departed from the Philadelphia Northeast Airport and was en route to Missouri when it crashed along Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard seconds after takeoff at 6:06 p.m. The six people on the plane, who were all from Mexico, included an 11-year-old Shriners Children's Philadelphia pediatric patient, Valentina Guzmán Murillo; her 31-year-old mother, Lizeth Murillo Osuna; and a four-person flight crew, the New York Times reported. After Missouri, their final destination was Mexico, authorities said. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but the National Transportation Safety Board said investigators were classifying it as an accident.

Parker said several resources are available to those impacted by the plane crash. A 24-hour shelter is available at Samuel Fels High School, located at 5500 Langdon Street in Northeast Philadelphia. Mental health services are being provided by the city’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services. Anyone who experienced property damage can call the American Red Cross – Southeastern Pennsylvania Region at 1-800 Red Cross for help in filing a claim. Businesses facing operational challenges due to road closures and the investigation can contact the Department of Commerce’s Mayor’s Business Action Team by calling 215-683-2100 or emailing business@phila.gov.

Some road closures are also in effect as the investigation continues, and SEPTA bus routes also may be detoured. PECO has reported impacts to households in the area and is working to restore power. PECO's emergency hotline is 800-841-4141. Philadelphia Gas Works has reported impacts to households in the area and is working to restore gas. Anyone who smells gas is urged to contact PGW’s 24/7 emergency line by calling 215-235-1212. The Office of Emergency Management will be sharing messages via text, and people can sign up for the alerts by texting "READYPHILA" to 888-777.

About five minutes after the crash Friday, fire companies arrived on the scene and found heavy fire coming from five residences and multiple vehicles and debris strewn across Cottman Avenue, officials say. More than 150 Philadelphia Fire Department members responded to the scene, and it took two hours for the scene to be placed under control, authorities said.

Along with the fire department, the Philadelphia Police Department, Office of Emergency Management, Managing Director’s Office, PECO, Philadelphia Gas Works and other federal and state partners also responded to the scene to attend to victims, enforce a public safety zone and bring the situation under control, officials said. Additional support has been given by other agencies including the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Department of Environmental Protection and the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

"We are devastated by the tragic loss of life and my thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as each person injured by this terrible tragedy," Parker said Saturday. "We know people want to help others displaced by this incident, and we are touched by the outpouring of brotherly love and sisterly affection during these difficult times for so many. We will make available ways you can help as soon as possible. For now, we ask please do not come to this site, as this is an active, ongoing investigation."

There was no indication of a problem radioed from the flight deck of the jet back to Air Traffic Control before the crash, 6ABC reported. Investigators are still attempting to recover the jet's black box, an electronic recording device placed in an aircraft, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.