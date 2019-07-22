More Health:

July 22, 2019

Interactive mental health exercises coming to stressed, unhappy Pinterest users

The private interactions will begin popping up for U.S. users in weeks

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Social Media
pinterest interactive mental health exercises Photo courtesy/Pinterest

Pinterest users will be able to choose from a number of exercises.

Pinterest, while still technically social media, is a little different than Facebook and Instagram — there’s seemingly less comparison and the content tends to be geared more toward bettering one’s life through healthy recipes, workouts, crafts and so on.

Adding to that theme, Pinterest announced Monday that a collection of emotional health exercises and resources will pop up within the app when search terms suggest the user may be stressed, anxious or sad.

These activities were created with the help of emotional health experts at Brainstorm, the Stanford Lab for Mental Health Innovation, and with advice from Vibrant Emotional Health and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, according to Pinterest.

RELATED READ: Sorry, Pinterest lovers: most DIY sunscreen fails to provide adequate protection

Created to offer users an interactive way to improve their mood, these exercises are certainly not meant to replace professional care, Pinterest noted.

Pinterest adds that these interactions are private and are not connected to users' accounts. Nor will the platform display recommendations or ads based on the use of these resources.

The tools will be available to all users in the United States in the coming weeks. Product manager Annie Ta adds that Pinterest "will continue to improve the experience, work with more health experts and make these resources available to even more people around the world.”

Moreover, users searching for self-harm-related content will be redirected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in just two taps.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Social Media Pinterest Emotions Stress Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame induction was upliftingly exuberant and unspeakably sad
Roy-Halladay_062119_SIPA

Adult Health

I’m a CPAP dropout: Why many lose sleep over apnea treatment
CPAP Sleep Apnea 07212019

Eagles

Eagles training camp battles to watch
072119AvonteMaddox

Wildlife

Bear bites employee's arm at Pennsylvania woodlands resort
0721_Bear resort

Movies

'Ghetto Cowboy' producers seek experienced horseback rider to co-star with Idris Elba
Idris Elba 'Ghetto Cowboy'

Performances

Shakespeare in Clark Park returns with free production of 'King Lear'
Clark Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved