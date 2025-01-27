More Culture:

January 27, 2025

Please Touch Museum exhibit inspired by classic Jules Verne story will take kids under the sea

'Voyage to the Deep,' opening Saturday, features an octopus garden, kelp forest and faux submarine.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Marine Life
Please Touch Museum Provided image/Please Touch Museum

'Voyage to the Deep,' a traveling showcase of marine life and technology, invites visitors to pilot the Nautilus submarine featured in '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.'

Kids can steer a submarine, without all the maritime hazards and geopolitical implications, at an interactive exhibit opening Saturday at the Please Touch Museum.

MORE: This Philly-based artist has been typing letters to the president for 21 years

"Voyage to the Deep – Underwater Adventures" is inspired by Jules Verne's classic adventure tale "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." The traveling exhibit re-creates a version of that book's submarine, the Nautilus, which families can explore and pilot themselves. Also featured is a kitchen stocked with "fun and unusual foods," an octopus garden, a code-cracking station, a kelp forest and a bubbly pipe organ that anyone can play. Just watch out for the giant squid scrapping the ceiling.

Kids will learn more about the creatures who live deep in the ocean along the way. "Voyage to the Deep" educates on marine habitats and the research techniques scientists employ to study them. The exhibit, designed for children ages 2-10, also touches on periscopes, diving equipment and submarine mechanics.

"This immersive, multi-sensory experience invites young explorers to chart their own course through the exhibit," Olivia Thomas, chief learning officer at Please Touch Museum, said in a statement. "With no set path to follow, families are empowered to be creative, compassionate, confident, and curious as they navigate the five-part sea vessel together."

"Voyage to the Deep" will be on view through Saturday, May 10.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Marine Life Philadelphia Submarines Exhibits Museums Please Touch Museum

Videos

Featured

Sonny's cocktail joint reopening

Live! Restaurant Week 2025
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Car crashes into crowd of Eagles fans, injuring several

Driver strikes eagles fans

Sponsored

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

LiveCasino-Native-012725-Restaurant

Shopping

New Wells Fargo Center shop lets fans build their own Gritty plush

Gritty store

Mental Health

Feeling political distress? Here are coping strategies a psychologist shares with his clients

Psychologist Patient Stress

Parties

Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

philadelphia film society oscars party

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

012525JalenHurtsPatrickMahomes

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved