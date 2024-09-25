More News:

September 25, 2024

Man sentenced to 31 years in prison for sending son to rob, kill PnB Rock

Freddie Trone, 42, was convicted last month for orchestrating the 2022 incident at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Homicides
PnB Rock case sentencing Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA

Freddie Trone was sentenced to 31 years in prison Monday for his role in the murder of Philly rapper PnB Rock (above), who was killed at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2022.

Freddie Trone, the man convicted of orchestrating an armed robbery that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison. 

Trone, 42, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court Monday before Judge Connie Quinones, the Associated Press reported. Last month, he was found guilty of sending his then-17-year-old son into a California Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 12, 2022, who then shot the musician while he ate at the restaurant with his girlfriend and robbed him of several thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. 

MORE: Bam Margera must stay in jail for drug and alcohol evaluation after DUI charge, judge says

PnB, the stage name of Rakim Allen, 30, was best know for his song "Selfish" and collaborations with other artists such as his 2018 song "Dangerous" with Meek Mill. 

Winston McKesson, an attorney for Trone, said that the judge declined to share why Trone was a "major participant" in the crime during the sentencing, the outlet reported. He plans to file an appeal. 

Trone's son, now 19, has been charged with murder and is in the custody of the juvenile system, but a judge found he is not able to stand trial. Another defendant in the case, Tremont Jones, was sentenced to 12 years for multiple robbery charges. 

Allen's mother, Deannea Allen, traveled from Philadelphia to deliver a statement in the courtroom Monday, Rolling Stone reported.   

"As a parent, I do not understand – and I’ve been trying these two whole years – I do not understand how a parent could directly put their child in danger. I just can’t comprehend it," Allen said. "That one action had a ripple effect, and it has ruined many lives.”

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Homicides Philadelphia PnB Rock Crime Robbery Los Angeles Rappers Sentencing

Videos

Featured

Limited FCCC Dr Cann with Patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bob & Barbara's must tear down streetery in legal battle with city

Bob Barbara's Streetery

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Addiction

More than half of U.S. jails don't provide medication to treat opioid addiction

MOUD

Food & Drink

Little Walter's chosen among New York Times' top 50 restaurants in the U.S.

little walter's new york times

Phillies

Phillies mark place in team history with NL East crown, multi-year playoff run

Brandon Marsh Phillies Division Win

Entertainment

Here are some comedy show highlights happening in October

John Mulaney Atlantic City

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved