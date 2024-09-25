Man sentenced to 31 years in prison for sending son to rob, kill PnB Rock

Freddie Trone, the man convicted of orchestrating an armed robbery that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.

Trone, 42, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court Monday before Judge Connie Quinones, the Associated Press reported. Last month, he was found guilty of sending his then-17-year-old son into a California Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 12, 2022, who then shot the musician while he ate at the restaurant with his girlfriend and robbed him of several thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

PnB, the stage name of Rakim Allen, 30, was best know for his song "Selfish" and collaborations with other artists such as his 2018 song "Dangerous" with Meek Mill.

Winston McKesson, an attorney for Trone, said that the judge declined to share why Trone was a "major participant" in the crime during the sentencing, the outlet reported. He plans to file an appeal.

Trone's son, now 19, has been charged with murder and is in the custody of the juvenile system, but a judge found he is not able to stand trial. Another defendant in the case, Tremont Jones, was sentenced to 12 years for multiple robbery charges.

Allen's mother, Deannea Allen, traveled from Philadelphia to deliver a statement in the courtroom Monday, Rolling Stone reported.

"As a parent, I do not understand – and I’ve been trying these two whole years – I do not understand how a parent could directly put their child in danger. I just can’t comprehend it," Allen said. "That one action had a ripple effect, and it has ruined many lives.”