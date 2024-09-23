Bam Margera must stay in jail for drug and alcohol evaluation after DUI charge, judge says

Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera will remain in custody following his arrest for allegedly driving drunk in Fulton County pending a medical evaluation, a Chester County judge ruled Monday.

Margera, 44, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police last week and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and related charges. Prosecutors said the arrest violated the terms of his six-month probation sentence. He was sentenced in June after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct for allegedly hitting his brother, Jess, and threatening to shoot others during an altercation at his Pocopson home, known as "Castle Bam," in April 2023.

Margera's attorneys requested that he be released and placed into a rehabilitation facility, the Inquirer reported. However, Common Pleas Judge Patrick Carmody said he needed to see the results of a drug and alcohol test before deciding whether to release Margera to a court-approved facility, noting his blood alcohol content was nearly double the state's limit on the day of his arrest.

The test, which will include a sentencing recommendation, is scheduled for Tuesday. Carmoday said Margera's release could follow 28 days to six months in jail, but his attorney Michael van der Veen said he expects the West Chester native to be released Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Bam has been doing very well and for the past year or more has passed all his drug and alcohol screenings," van der Veen said in an emailed statement. "His professional life has been going well and we look forward to his release so he can continue his growth."

During the hearing, Margera reportedly said his arrest occurred on the third day of a solo road trip — his first during his probationary period without his wife, Danielle Marie.