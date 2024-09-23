More News:

September 23, 2024

Bam Margera must stay in jail for drug and alcohol evaluation after DUI charge, judge says

The former 'Jackass' star was in court Monday, because he allegedly violated the terms of his six-month probation.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Bam Margera
Bam Margera DUI arrest Provided Image/Van der Veen, Hartshorn, Levin and Lindheim

Former 'Jackass' star Bam Margera remains in custody pending a medical evaluation after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence last week. Above, Margera, left, poses with his attorney, Michael van der Veen, last spring.

Former "Jackass" star Bam Margera will remain in custody following his arrest for allegedly driving drunk in Fulton County pending a medical evaluation, a Chester County judge ruled Monday. 

Margera, 44, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police last week and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and related charges. Prosecutors said the arrest violated the terms of his six-month probation sentence. He was sentenced in June after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct for allegedly hitting his brother, Jess, and threatening to shoot others during an altercation at his Pocopson home, known as "Castle Bam," in April 2023. 

MORE: Police vehicles damaged after car meetups take place across Philadelphia, authorities say

Margera's attorneys requested that he be released and placed into a rehabilitation facility, the Inquirer reported. However, Common Pleas Judge Patrick Carmody said he needed to see the results of a drug and alcohol test before deciding whether to release Margera to a court-approved facility, noting his blood alcohol content was nearly double the state's limit on the day of his arrest. 

The test, which will include a sentencing recommendation, is scheduled for Tuesday. Carmoday said Margera's release could follow 28 days to six months in jail, but his attorney Michael van der Veen said he expects the West Chester native to be released Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Bam has been doing very well and for the past year or more has passed all his drug and alcohol screenings," van der Veen said in an emailed statement. "His professional life has been going well and we look forward to his release so he can continue his growth."

During the hearing, Margera reportedly said his arrest occurred on the third day of a solo road trip — his first during his probationary period without his wife, Danielle Marie. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Bam Margera Chester County DUI Actors Arrests Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Limited FCCC Dr Cann with Patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Judge temporarily suspends deadline to move SS United States

SS United States suspended

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Senior Health

Historic numbers of Americans live by themselves as they age

Senior Living Alone

History

Edison and the Franklin Institute once argued about this movie projector

Phantoscope

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Saints game

092224ReedBlankenship

Holiday

Adventure Aquarium hosting fall festival featuring aquatic animals made from pumpkins

adventure aquarium halloween pumpkin

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved