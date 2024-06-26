Bam Margera pleads guilty to disorderly conduct in Chester County case, gets 6 months probation

Bam Margera, a star on the "Jackass" series, appeared in a Chester County court Wednesday and pled guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from a family dispute in April 2023.

Margera, 44, will now face six months of probation, according to lawyers representing him.

“It is always a great feeling as a lawyer when you help someone advance and improve their lives,” Michael T. van der Veen, Margera's attorney, said in a release. “With our representation in this case, we helped an intelligent, talented, and creative person get their life moving in a great direction.”

The misdemeanor charges were filed in regards to an alleged altercation between Margera and his brother, Jess Margera, that took place at the "Castle Bam" in Pocopson. Police said Margera hit Jess in the head multiple times and then threatened to shoot Jess and their father, Phil, along with others who were in the home.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant for Margera following the altercation, but Margera fled the home before police arrived. After a five-day search, the former reality star turned himself in to state police and was charged.

Margera, who got married in May to model Dannii Marie, said the charges were a "blessing in disguise" because they helped him turn his life around, according to the release. Over a year after the arrest, Margera is clean, sober and productive, his lawyer William J. Brennan told the Associated Press.

Before that, Margera made headlines in recent years for his struggles with addiction and mental health, including several stints in rehab. During his six-month probation, Margera will be subject to random drug testing, 6ABC reported.

In March, separate charges against Margera were dropped in a Delaware County court. Those withdrawn charges were for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in relation to an alleged argument that occurred at the Radnor Hotel in August.