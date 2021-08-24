Philly rapper PnB Rock pleads guilty in Bensalem firearm, drugs case

Hip-hop artist PnB Rock has been sentenced to probation and community service after pleading down to charges stemming from a 2019 drug bust at his home in Bensalem, Bucks County prosecutors said Tuesday,

The 29-year-old rapper, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was arrested Jan. 20, 2019 after a search warrant was served at his home on Konefal St. Inside the property, authorities found five pounds of marijuana, a stolen .40-caliber handgun and more than $33,000 in cash, police said.

Prior to obtaining a warrant, police had received complaints from neighbors about a "constant smell of marijuana" coming from the residence, according to prosecutors. Inside the home, police also found scales and packaging materials for marijuana.

At the time, Allen was arrested along with his girlfriend and Instagram model Stephanie Sibounheuang, with whom he has a daughter. Sibounheuang pleaded guilty in Sept. 2019 to possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to six months of probation.

Allen had been charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics, criminal conspiracy and other offenses. He entered an open guilty plea on Monday to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property.

Allen will serve 36 months of probation on each count, running concurrently. He also has been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, with permission to transfer his supervision to California.

More recently, Allen was arrested in Burbank, California in Jan. 2020 after he allegedly was street racing while driving drunk.

Born in Germantown and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, PnB Rock rose to acclaim in the mid-2010s on the strength of two singles, "Fleek" and "Selfish," that propelled him to a Billboard charting run and high profile collaborations with artists including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Diplo, Lil Skies and Pop Smoke, among others.

In May, PnB Rock released his latest single, "Forever Never," which is expected to appear on his follow-up to his last 2019 studio album, "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."