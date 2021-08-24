More News:

August 24, 2021

Philly rapper PnB Rock pleads guilty in Bensalem firearm, drugs case

Rakim Hasheem Allen, 29, was arrested in 2019 after police found marijuana, cash and a stolen gun at his home

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Crime
PnB Rock Bensalem Plea STHANLEE B. MIRADOR/SIPA

PnB Rock's stage name comes from a street corner, Pastorius and Baynton, near his childhood home in Philly's Germantown neighborhood. Born Rakim Allen, PnB Rock pleaded guilty these week to charges stemming from a 2019 drug bust at his home in Bensalem, where authorities found a stolen gun, cash, marijuana and drug packaging materials.

Hip-hop artist PnB Rock has been sentenced to probation and community service after pleading down to charges stemming from a 2019 drug bust at his home in Bensalem, Bucks County prosecutors said Tuesday,

The 29-year-old rapper, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was arrested Jan. 20, 2019 after a search warrant was served at his home on Konefal St. Inside the property, authorities found five pounds of marijuana, a stolen .40-caliber handgun and more than $33,000 in cash, police said.

Prior to obtaining a warrant, police had received complaints from neighbors about a "constant smell of marijuana" coming from the residence, according to prosecutors. Inside the home, police also found scales and packaging materials for marijuana.

At the time, Allen was arrested along with his girlfriend and Instagram model Stephanie Sibounheuang, with whom he has a daughter. Sibounheuang pleaded guilty in Sept. 2019 to possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to six months of probation.

Allen had been charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics, criminal conspiracy and other offenses. He entered an open guilty plea on Monday to one count of possession with intent to deliver and one count of receiving stolen property.

Allen will serve 36 months of probation on each count, running concurrently. He also has been ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, with permission to transfer his supervision to California.

More recently, Allen was arrested in Burbank, California in Jan. 2020 after he allegedly was street racing while driving drunk. 

Born in Germantown and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, PnB Rock rose to acclaim in the mid-2010s on the strength of two singles, "Fleek" and "Selfish," that propelled him to a Billboard charting run and high profile collaborations with artists including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Diplo, Lil Skies and Pop Smoke, among others. 

In May, PnB Rock released his latest single, "Forever Never," which is expected to appear on his follow-up to his last 2019 studio album, "TrapStar Turnt PopStar."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Crime Bensalem Musicians Rappers Hip-hop

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL agents vote Eagles' Howie Roseman as the least trustworthy GM in the league
102919HowieRoseman

Sponsored

Main Line Wine Gala returns al fresco!
Limited - RHD Main Line Wine Gala

Music

Tierra Whack's newest song '8' featured on 'Madden NFL 22' soundtrack
Tierra Whack song Madden NFL 22

Adult Health

People who are glued to their screens may have an increased risk of stroke, study finds
Stroke risk screentime

Government

N.J. teachers, state employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October
NJ teachers COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Shopping

Vintage, artisan vendors return to Cherry Street Pier this weekend for final Liberty Flea Market of 2021
82321 Liberty Flea Market at Cherry Street Pier.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved