Podcast: Report cards, trade targets, and an Eagles-Jets preview

There was a lot to cover in our latest installment of BGN Radio, from the Packers game, to the upcoming Jets matchup, to injury issues, to trade targets. Here's what Brandon Gowton and I discussed:
Eagles vs. Packers takeaways
- Rapidly improved outlook with Eagles win and Cowboys loss
- Impact of more Dallas Goedert, and will we see less of Nelson Agholor?
- RB rotation - More Jordan Howard? Less Miles Sanders?
- Remaining concerns: Pass rush and cornerback
Trade targets
- Jalen Ramsey
- Chris Harris
- Geno Atkins
Eagles report cards
- Offense
- Defense
- Howie
Eagles vs Jets preview
- Top matchups to watch
- Jets’ path to upsetting the Eagles
NFL picks against the spread
- Rams at Seahawks (-1.5)
- Patriots (-15) at Washington
- Vikings (-5.5) at Giants
- Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)
Eagles prediction
- Over-under is 44.5
- Jets at Eagles (-14)
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link.