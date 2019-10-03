Podcast: Report cards, trade targets, and an Eagles-Jets preview

There was a lot to cover in our latest installment of BGN Radio, from the Packers game, to the upcoming Jets matchup, to injury issues, to trade targets. Here's what Brandon Gowton and I discussed:

Eagles vs. Packers takeaways

Rapidly improved outlook with Eagles win and Cowboys loss Impact of more Dallas Goedert, and will we see less of Nelson Agholor? RB rotation - More Jordan Howard? Less Miles Sanders? Remaining concerns: Pass rush and cornerback

Trade targets

Jalen Ramsey Chris Harris Geno Atkins

Eagles report cards

Offense Defense Howie

Eagles vs Jets preview

Top matchups to watch Jets’ path to upsetting the Eagles

NFL picks against the spread

Rams at Seahawks (-1.5) Patriots (-15) at Washington Vikings (-5.5) at Giants Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)

Eagles prediction

Over-under is 44.5 Jets at Eagles (-14)

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.