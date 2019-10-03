More Sports:

October 03, 2019

Podcast: Report cards, trade targets, and an Eagles-Jets preview

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
100319ChrisHarris Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

With Jalen Ramsey's price tag seemingly too high, with the Eagles shift their focus to Broncos CB Chris Harris?

There was a lot to cover in our latest installment of BGN Radio, from the Packers game, to the upcoming Jets matchup, to injury issues, to trade targets. Here's what Brandon Gowton and I discussed:

Eagles vs. Packers takeaways

  1. Rapidly improved outlook with Eagles win and Cowboys loss
  2. Impact of more Dallas Goedert, and will we see less of Nelson Agholor?
  3. RB rotation - More Jordan Howard? Less Miles Sanders?
  4. Remaining concerns: Pass rush and cornerback

Trade targets

  1. Jalen Ramsey
  2. Chris Harris
  3. Geno Atkins

Eagles report cards

  1. Offense
  2. Defense
  3. Howie

Eagles vs Jets preview

  1. Top matchups to watch
  2. Jets’ path to upsetting the Eagles

NFL picks against the spread

  1. Rams at Seahawks (-1.5)
  2. Patriots (-15) at Washington
  3. Vikings (-5.5) at Giants
  4. Packers at Cowboys (-3.5)

Eagles prediction

  1. Over-under is 44.5
  2. Jets at Eagles (-14)

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Jimmy Kempski
