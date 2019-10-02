More Sports:

October 02, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
I saw this guy competing in an arm wrestling tournament in April. For real. And he had the painted face and Wentz jersey there, too. I suppose this also begs the question, "Uh, Jimmy, what were you doing at an arm wrestling tournament?"

For the third straight season, the Philadelphia Eagles are very banged up, and dealing with a new assortment of injuries each week. This week, they'll face an under-manned team in the New York Jets.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the Eagles' biggest concerns a quarter of the way through the season? The biggest reasons for encouragement? How serious are their various injuries, and can they overcome them? What are the strengths (lol) and weaknesses of the Jets, and how can the Eagles attempt to exploit them? Should the Eagles deal for a cornerback, whether that be Jalen Ramsey, or other?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
