December 05, 2019

Podcast: We play 'stay or go' with the Eagles' coaching staff

By Jimmy Kempski
Groh gotta go?

After losing to the Miami Dolphins, arguably the least talented team in the NFL, have the Philadelphia Eagles hit rock bottom this season? The answer might not be "no." Brandon Gowton and I discuss that, along with the following other topics in the latest installment of BGN Radio.

State of the team:

• I mean, they lost to the friggin' Dolphins!

• Which coordinators/assistants should be fired? We play "stay or go" for each member of the staff.

• Mack Hollins was released.

• We revisit what is looking like an awful 2017 NFL Draft class.

• What are the things to watch for the rest of the season?

Eagles-Giants preview (Lol, who cares?):

• Matchups to watch?

• Eli could go under .500 for his career regular season record, and the Eagles could go above .500 in the all-time Eagles-Giants series.

Our NFL picks:

• Cowboys (-3) vs. Bears on TNF.

• Giants at Eagles (-9.5).

