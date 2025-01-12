4 officers injured after pursuing vehicles involved in Wynnefield Heights car meetup, police say

Four Philadelphia Police officers are recovering in the hospital after responding to an illegal car meetup late Saturday night that ended in car crashes, authorities said.

Just before midnight, police were called to the Target shopping center on the 4000 block of Monument Road in the Wynnefield Heights neighborhood in West Philadelphia for reports that many cars were drag racing and doing donuts there, CBS3 reported. At least 50 vehicles dispersed, some driving recklessly, and police followed several of them to Broad and Tioga streets in North Philadelphia, 6ABC reported.

At that location, suspects "were driving at a fast rate of speed, directly at responding officers, causing two vehicles to swerve, crashing into poles and buildings at the side of the road," Inspector D.F. Pace told 6ABC.

One of the police cruisers that crashed contained two officers and the other contained a sergeant, authorities said. They were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries to their legs, ankles and feet, authorities say. The vehicle that caused the crash was located by police at 17th and Ontario streets, but a search is underway for the suspected driver — who is reportedly known by police.

Later, around 3 a.m. Sunday at 8th and Master streets, officers spotted a red Chevrolet Camaro they believed to be connected to the car meetup. When officers surrounded the vehicle, the driver put it in reverse and struck one of the officers, Pace said. He added that at least one police officer fired their weapon in the direction of the vehicle, but it's not known how many shots were fired. The officer struck by the vehicle was hospitalized, authorities said, but their condition is unknown.

"It's unclear whether that driver of that vehicle was intentional in striking that officer and attempting to run that officer down, or whether it was while in the process of trying to elude officers," Pace told CBS3. "We just don't know that yet."

Police found the Camaro in Upper Darby, 6ABC reported. The car had been stolen and switched tags at least twice overnight, authorities said. Officers surrounded a home in Upper Darby, but the suspect was not found inside. That suspect is reportedly known to police in Upper Darby and Philadelphia.

Four people were arrested at the scene where the car meetup was held and face multiple charges including reckless driving and serious assault on a police officer, CBS3 reported. Police were able to get tag numbers from several cars that fled the scene and will be searching for the drivers as the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.