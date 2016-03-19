More News:

March 19, 2016

Police: Stabbing, assault lead to barricade at Philly tattoo shop

Victim rushed to hospital, one suspect in custody

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Stabbing
crime tape stock kat wilcox/Pexels.com

.

Philadelphia police erected a barricade Saturday afternoon at a Kensington tattoo shop after two suspects allegedly stabbed a 32-year-old man and assaulted him with a baseball bat.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. outside Danny's Philly Ink on the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue, NBC 10 reports.

Officials say the two suspects stabbed the victim repeatedly and beat him with a bat before locking themselves inside the tattoo parlor.

Police said one of the suspects was armed with a gun and the other wielded a bat.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition was not immediately revealed.

At around 1:30 p.m., police cleared the barricade and announced that at least one of the suspects was taken into custody. The status of the second suspect was not released and it remains unclear whether police are still seeking a second individual.

The identity of the suspect and pending charges in the attack have not been released.

